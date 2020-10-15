JSC holds interviews for Supreme Court law clerks, legal researchers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday held interviews in an exercise to recruit new law clerks for the country’s top court.

Commissioner Philomena Mwilu who is also the Deputy Chief Justice and a Supreme Court Judge conducted the interviews with the assistance of colleague Justices Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.

Commissioner Felix Koskei chaired a separate interview session during which he interviewed candidates for the position of legal researchers together with co-panelists Justices John Mativo, Lilian Mutende and High Court Registrar Judy Omange.

Another set of candidates were interviewed in a session chaired by Commissioner Patrick Gichohi who was assisted by Justices Bernard Eboso and Kossy Bar, and Employment and Labour Court Registrar Rose Mukungu.

Commissioner Mohammed Warsame chaired a panel comprising Court of Appeal Justices Fatuma Sichale and Sankale Ole Kantai in interviewing candidates for the position of Legal Researchers.

Other interviews were conducted by JSC Vice Chair and Commissioner Mercy Deche with co-panelists Justices Agnes Murgor and Hannah Okwengu.

Law Clerks are critical to the operation of the Supreme Court and its Registry, the court serving as the final arbiter to all constitutional and civil appeals.

The court also has sole jurisdiction on presidential election petitions.