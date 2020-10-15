Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
JSC Commissioner DCJ Philomena Mwilu chairs an interview session for the position of Law Clerks at Supreme Court building/Judiciary Public Affairs

Kenya

JSC holds interviews for Supreme Court law clerks, legal researchers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday held interviews in an exercise to recruit new law clerks for the country’s top court.

Commissioner Philomena Mwilu who is also the Deputy Chief Justice and a Supreme Court Judge conducted the interviews with the assistance of colleague Justices Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.

Commissioner Felix Koskei chaired a separate interview session during which he interviewed candidates for the position of legal researchers together with co-panelists Justices John Mativo, Lilian Mutende and High Court Registrar Judy Omange.

Another set of candidates were interviewed in a session chaired by Commissioner Patrick Gichohi who was assisted by Justices Bernard Eboso and Kossy Bar, and Employment and Labour Court Registrar Rose Mukungu.

Commissioner Mohammed Warsame chaired a panel comprising Court of Appeal Justices Fatuma Sichale and Sankale Ole Kantai in interviewing candidates for the position of Legal Researchers.

Other interviews were conducted by JSC Vice Chair and Commissioner Mercy Deche with co-panelists Justices Agnes Murgor and Hannah Okwengu.

Law Clerks are critical to the operation of the Supreme Court and its Registry, the court serving as the final arbiter to all constitutional and civil appeals.

The court also has sole jurisdiction on presidential election petitions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

DP Ruto to grace Nyamira fundraiser cancelled by the State last week

KISII, Kenya, Oct 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was Thursday scheduled to hold a fundraiser for a local bodaboda Savings and Credit Cooperative...

23 mins ago

County News

House to consider proposal on abolition of 47 Woman Representative seats

NAIROBI, Kenya October 15 – Members of the National Assembly will Thursday hold a debate on a constitution amendment Bill tabled by Uasin Gishu...

50 mins ago

Featured

Why the UK is a major player in the gaming world

To put the UK’s position in the gaming industry into perspective, it exceeds the TV and film sectors’ size and rivals each with its...

1 hour ago

Politics

Trump blasts Facebook, Twitter for censoring article critical of Biden

Washington, United States, Oct 15 – US President Donald Trump rebuked Facebook and Twitter Wednesday for blocking links to a New York Post article...

2 hours ago

World

Brexit talks’ fate hangs in balance at EU summit

Brussels, Belgium, Oct 15 – European leaders will meet to re-examine the post-Brexit talks on Thursday under pressure from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to...

2 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden noncommittal but some Democrats favor expanding Supreme Court

Washington, United States, Oct 15 – Joe Biden says he is “not a fan” but won’t rule it out if he wins the US...

2 hours ago

Politics

Trump, Biden in competing town halls with president in uphill battle

Washington, United States, Oct 15 – Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will participate in duelling town halls Thursday instead of clashing face-to-face in...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Germany sees 6,638 daily virus cases, highest since start of pandemic

Berlin, Germany, Oct 15 – New cases of coronavirus infections in Germany have soared to 6,638 in the past 24 hours, official data showed...

2 hours ago