JSC Commissioner accuses CJ Maraga of stalling successor’s recruitment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – A member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has accused Chief Justice David Maraga of frustrating the panel’s efforts to commence the recruitment of his successor.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner Macharia Njeru, who is one of the Law Society of Kenya representatives in the JSC, said Maraga rejected a proposal for him to proceed for terminal leave on December 15.

He said the CJ who is set to retire on January 21, called off a meeting slated for Friday during which the matter was to be deliberated on.

“Members observed that both the Chief Justice and his Deputy should not participate in discussions or voting on a matter that they are directly conflicted.”

Macharia said Maraga who chairs the JSC adjourned a meeting held on September 30, deferring a vote of the matter to provide more time for consensus.

“After lengthy deliberations of over 3 hours, the Hon Chief Justice asked the meeting to be adjourned to 16th October 2020 ostensibly to allow for consensus instead of voting on the matter as provided under section 22 of the Judicial Service Act,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Supreme Court Justice Mohammed Warsame are understood to have backed Maraga’s position.

Macharia claimed the cancellation of the Friday meeting was the clearest indication the CJ was out to scuttle the listing process.

“Hon Chief Justice with a few others are hell bent on derailing the orderly process of recruitment of his successor leaving the institution of the Judiciary in a crisis of leadership,” he said.

The Commissioner vowed to lead like-minded colleagues in resting attempts to delay the recruitment process.

“The Commissioners will not allow any manner of influence whether external or internal. It is clear that a few elements in the Judiciary are attempting to control the process.”

He said JSC risked being faced with “sponsored” litigation seeking injunctions on the recruitment process.