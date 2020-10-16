Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Commissioner Macharia Njeru, who is one of the Law Society of Kenya representatives in the JSC, said Maraga rejected a proposal for him to proceed for terminal leave on December 15/FILE

Headlines

JSC Commissioner accuses CJ Maraga of stalling successor’s recruitment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – A member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has accused Chief Justice David Maraga of frustrating the panel’s efforts to commence the recruitment of his successor.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner Macharia Njeru, who is one of the Law Society of Kenya representatives in the JSC, said Maraga rejected a proposal for him to proceed for terminal leave on December 15.

He said the CJ who is set to retire on January 21, called off a meeting slated for Friday during which the matter was to be deliberated on.

“Members observed that both the Chief Justice and his Deputy should not participate in discussions or voting on a matter that they are directly conflicted.” 

Macharia said Maraga who chairs the JSC adjourned a meeting held on September 30, deferring a vote of the matter to provide more time for consensus.

“After lengthy deliberations of over 3 hours, the Hon Chief Justice asked the meeting to be adjourned to 16th October 2020 ostensibly to allow for consensus instead of voting on the matter as provided under section 22 of the Judicial Service Act,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Supreme Court Justice Mohammed Warsame are understood to have backed Maraga’s position.

Macharia claimed the cancellation of the Friday meeting was the clearest indication the CJ was out to scuttle the listing process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Hon Chief Justice with a few others are hell bent on derailing the orderly process of recruitment of his successor leaving the institution of the Judiciary in a crisis of leadership,” he said.

The Commissioner vowed to lead like-minded colleagues in resting attempts to delay the recruitment process.  

“The Commissioners will not allow any manner of influence whether external or internal. It is clear that a few elements in the Judiciary are attempting to control the process.”

He said JSC risked being faced with “sponsored” litigation seeking injunctions on the recruitment process.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Kibicho says change of laws on revenue share inevitable

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has called for a review of laws and regulations guiding the sharing of national...

2 hours ago

County News

2 doctors operating an unauthorized abortion clinic in Pangani arrested, 10 decomposing fetuses recovered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested two doctors operating an unauthorized abortion clinic in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto, Matiangi switch slots in conspicuous protocol breach at Manyani Cabinet retreat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s arrival at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani on Friday sparked a fresh...

3 hours ago

World

Back in the pink: Hong Kong dolphins enjoy rare quiet as pandemic halts ferries

Hong Kong, China, Oct 16 – Rare pink dolphins are returning to the waters between Hong Kong and Macau after the coronavirus pandemic halted...

4 hours ago

County News

Court grants 9 former Kisumu county executives Sh20mn in terminal dues

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 16 – A High Court in Kisumu on Thursday granted nine former Kisumu County Executive Committee Members Sh20 million in terminal...

4 hours ago

Special Report

What’s up doc? Donkey therapy eases Spain medics’ stress

Hinojos, Spain, Oct 16 – Walking into a dusty paddock, a young nurse is quickly surrounded by a group of donkeys gently nudging her...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Former IEBC Commissioners Nkatha, Mwachanya named Deputy Heads of Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Former Vice-Chairperson of the Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Consolata Nkatha has been named as Kenya’s Deputy...

5 hours ago

World

Australia, Netherlands slam Russia withdrawal from MH17 talks

Sydney, Australia, Oct 15 – Australia on Friday joined the Netherlands in slamming Russia’s decision to withdraw from consultations over its involvement in the...

7 hours ago