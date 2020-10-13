Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

Published

Johnson & Johnson has had to suspend its Covid-19 vaccine trials after a participant fell sick © AFP/File / Mark RALSTON

Washington, United States, Oct 13 – Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.

“We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant,” the company said in a statement.

The pause means the enrollment system has been closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial while the independent patient safety committee is convened.

J&J said that serious adverse events (SAEs), such as accidents or illnesses, are “an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.” Company guidelines allow them to pause a study to determine if the SAE was related to the drug in question and whether to resume study.

The J&J Phase 3 trial had started recruiting participants in late September, with a goal of enrolling up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world, the company and the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), which is providing funding, said.

The other countries where the trials were taking place are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

With the move, J&J became the tenth maker globally to conduct a Phase 3 trial against Covid-19, and the fourth in the US.

The US has given J&J about $1.45 billion in funding under Operation Warp Speed.

The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold-causing adenovirus, modified so that it can no longer replicate, combined with a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein that it uses to invade human cells.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

J&J used the same technology in its Ebola vaccine which received marketing approval from the European Commission in July.

Pre-clinical testing on rhesus macaque monkeys that were published in the journal Nature showed it provided complete or near-complete protection against virus infection in the lungs and nose.

Like several other Phase 3 trials that are underway, its primary objective is to test whether the vaccine can prevent symptomatic Covid-19.

In September, trials on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University were paused after a UK volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

The vaccine is one of the most advanced Western projects, having already been tested on tens of thousands of volunteers worldwide.

Trials resumed earlier this month in Japan but not the United States, where AstraZeneca is working with regulators.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Only 3,000 Guests Invited To Mashujaa Day In Kisii – PS Kibicho

KISII, Kenya Oct 13 – Only 3,000 invited guests will be allowed into the Gusii Stadium during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations set for...

45 mins ago

World

Trump tells fans on post-Covid comeback tour: ‘I feel so powerful’

Sanford, United States, Oct 12 – Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by Covid-19, President Donald Trump took center stage again...

50 mins ago

Capital Health

Covid-19 reinfection casts doubt on virus immunity: study

Paris, France, Oct 12 – Covid-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released Tuesday confirming...

4 hours ago

Africa

S.African leader tries to calm racial tension over farm attacks

Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct 12 – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on Monday, hoping to tamp down rising racial tension in...

4 hours ago

World

Court rejects leniency for Greek neo-Nazi leaders

Athens, Greece, Oct 12 – A Greek court Monday rejected calls for leniency for the leaders of notorious Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, paving...

12 hours ago

Headlines

LSK’s ‘Occupy Parliament’ March Flops, Turns Into A ‘Cordial Meeting’ Where Tea Was Served

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- The much-hyped Parliament take-over by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) flopped Monday, and instead turned into a ‘cordial meeting’...

14 hours ago

World

Pope meets acquitted Australian cardinal Pell

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Oct 12 – Pope Francis met Monday with Australian Cardinal George Pell for the first time since he was...

15 hours ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai denies enforcing the law selectively as Ruto feels targetted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has denied claims that police officers have been enforcing the law on public gatherings...

15 hours ago