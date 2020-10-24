IPOA chair Makori supports BBI proposal to make it an independent Commission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has backed a proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) aimed at transforming it into an independent Commission.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said that being a Constitutional Commission, the civilian oversight mechanism over the work of the police will move a notch higher.

“The National Police Service will achieve the highest professional standards possible, and the public will have a higher degree of confidence in their law enforcement Services,” Makori said.

BBI has proposed an amendment to the Constitution to provide for the establishment of the Independent Policing Oversight Commission with a cardinal task to monitor and report on adherence to the objects and functions of the National Police Service.

Makori also said that the recommendation gives fresh impetus to IPOA.

“If the proposed amendments are adopted, Article 246A(2)(c) is of interest. It says that the proposed Commission shall perform any other function prescribed by national legislation. That means that by a simple amendment of the Act of Parliament, oversight can be extended to other agencies like the Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Forest Service,” she said.

This is in order to hold members of the National Police Service accountable to the public in the performance of their functions and perform any other functions prescribed by national legislation.

The BBI Steering Committee Report was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘Handshake’ partner ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, with a formal launch scheduled for Monday at the Bomas of Kenya.