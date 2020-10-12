IN PICTURES: Kenya reopens schools after COVID-19 break

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Physical learning resumed in Kenya Monday, after a long break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March.

The Education Ministry allowed learners in Grade 4, Standard 8 and Form 4 to start reporting to school for physical learning, as parents await to known when other classes will resume.

The schools were reopened under tough measures which include social distancing in class, wearing face masks and having water at designated points for washing hands.

Our crew visited various schools across the country to see the measures put in place to defeat COVID-19: Learners resumed physical learning on October 12, 2020 after a COVID-19 break that started in March. /MOSES MUOKI. Learners resumed physical learning on October 12, 2020 after a COVID-19 break that started in March. /MOSES MUOKI. A student in class at Nairobi Milimani Secondary School. /MOSES MUOKI. A teacher takes the temperature of a student at Nairobi Milimani Secondary School on October 12, 2020 when physical learning resumed after COVID-19 break. MOSES MUOKI. Learners at a school in Lamu when they reported for physical learning on October 12, 2020 after a COVID-19 break that started in March.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said it was the responsibility of teachers to ensure hygiene measures are maintained, through hand-washing in all schools. A student washes his hands at Nairobi Milimani Secondary School when schools reopened after COVID-19 break that started in March. /MOSES MUOKI. Nairobi Milimani Secondary School: Learners resumed physical learning on October 12, 2020 after a COVID-19 break that started in March. /MOSES MUOKI. A teacher takes the temperature of a student in Embu on October 12, 2020 when schools in Kenya resumed physical learning after a COVID-19 break that started in March.

“We are back, but the COVID-19 protocols must be followed,” said Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on a tour of schools in Kibra in the capital Nairobi, “teachers must ensure that the learners are well protected and they have masks on.”

He also directed headteachers to identify and compile a list of all learners with preexisting conditions.

“That is very important because it will help to know who has a preexisting condition so as to get special COVID-19 attention,” he said.

During the long COVID-19 break, the rate of early pregnancies among learners who were at home was identified as a major concern across the country.

And as schools resumed physical learning, Magoha said no girl will be denied a chance to resume studies because of pregnancy.