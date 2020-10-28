Immaculate Kassait pledges to actualize data protection if appointed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Immaculate Kassait, who was nominated for the position of Data Commissioner, has assured Kenyans that she will guarantee the protection of their Data and fight against cybercrime across the country if she gets the job.

Kassait, who was appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Communication and Innovation for vetting, said if everyone’s data is protected, Kenyans and even foreign investors will be comfortable to start-up businesses that will in turn spur the digital economy.

“By making sure that the data is secure, by making sure that the youth can innovate better then we should be able to grow the economy by volumes because we will have more people coming to invest in this country,” Kassait said.

She committed to raise the bar high and ensure that Kenya is among the top countries that protect personal information for her citizens.

“Given the opportunity, I am willing and ready to work to ensure that regulations are in place to ensure that data protection in Kenya becomes a reality and Kenya is placed in Africa second after Ghana as a trailblazer in ensuring personal data is protected,” Kassait promised.

Kassait who is currently the Director for Voter Education, Partnership and Communication at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was also tasked to explain how she will handle data that is of public interest with MPs citing the 2017 presidential election and opening of IEBC servers.

“Based on that information, you show and reveal the information that will not compromise any personal data. For example on the 2017 polls, it is the data on results transmission which is clear on who the candidates are, how many votes they gathered, who is the winner and what was rejected and such information is what was shared and out on cloud for security purposes,” she said.

The Data Commissioner will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

If approved by the committee, Kassait will be expected to set the standards regarding the handling, storage and sharing of personal and corporate data.

This will now pave way for a nationwide rollout of the Huduma Namba cards under the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS).

During Mashujaa Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta received his card alongside First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and 10 other individuals.

The President said the new number is crucial because it captures individuals’ data on one card.