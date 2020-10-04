Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Two people were killed and scored were injured in Murang'a chaos on October 4, 2020 when Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke youths clashed.

Headlines

IG mutyambai orders probe after 2 killed in Murang’a violence during Ruto visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4- Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered investigations following chaos in Kenol, Muranga where two people were killed and scores injured.

The police chief said he had directed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the incident.

He confirmed that two people were killed in the chaos that erupted on Sunday morning when youths allied to Ruto clashed with others opposed to his visit in the region.

“A conflict ensued in Murang’a County where two persons lost their lives,” Mutyambai said, and warned “politicians to to desist from engaging in inciteful utterances and acts.”

Ruto condemned the violence which according to legislators who accompanied him was planned by their counterparts from the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party.

“The violence was brought here by the people who does not want to see us change the lives of Kenyans,” the Deputy President told a roadside rally on his way to Nairobi.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome, accused police of ignoring her calls to report the alleged plot to disrupt Sunday’s meeting.

“I had called police to alert them of the plans to disrupt Deputy President’s meeting, but no one picked my calls,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto was accompanied by several MPs who also accused security forces of failing to stop the violence.

“Instead of stopping those planning to disrupt the meeting, they came to hurl teargas to congregants right inside the church,” Wahome claimed.

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jane Kihara and her counterpart Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro called for “political maturity” as the country draws closer to the 2022 General Election.

“I cried a tear of bitterness because of where we’ve reached as a country. How do you teargas people while in the church?” Wahome said.

The meeting, coming just two days after a statement by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju that a resolution had been passed to evict Ruto as the party’s deputy leader, was no doubt expected to be the venue of high-octane politics.

It was also expected to be a defining moment for Ruto’s support base in Central Kenya, where he has been accused of wrestling it from his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last month, similar chaos was witnessed in Kisii on a day Ruto was set to hold a meeting with the youth, to popularize his hustler movement which critics see as early campaigns having fallen out with Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022 when his second and final term ends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya records 243 new COVID-19 cases with 3 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Kenya recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 39, 427 cases. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

11 mins ago

County News

DP Ruto Condemns Murang’a Chaos, Urges Supporters To Remain Steadfast

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Deputy President William Ruto says no amount of intimidation would discourage his hustler movement campaigns that seek to empower...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto MPs accuse rivals of plotting Murang’a chaos that left one person dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4- Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accused their rivals of planning and inciting youth to cause violence that...

3 hours ago

World

Trump ‘much better’ but WH doctor says ‘not yet out of the woods’

Washington, United States, Oct 2 – US President Donald Trump posted a video Saturday from the hospital where he is battling Covid-19, saying he...

4 hours ago

World

Polls close after New Caledonia independence vote

Noumea, France, Oct 3 – Polls closed Sunday in New Caledonia’s independence referendum, with voters in the French South Pacific territory expected to reject...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Beware of online dating sites, DCI warns after a foreigner was lured by a woman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Police have warned Kenyans and foreigners to be wary of online dating sites, after a foreigner was lured by...

6 hours ago

County News

One Person Dead, Several Injured In Murang’a Chaos Ahead Of DP Ruto’s Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – At least one person died Sunday and several were injured when chaos broke out in Kenol, Murang’a where youths...

7 hours ago

World

Mecca reopens for limited ‘umrah’ pilgrimage

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Oct 4 – Mask-clad Muslims circled Islam’s holiest site along socially distanced paths on Sunday, as Saudi authorities partially resumed the...

10 hours ago