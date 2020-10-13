IEBC Voter Education chief Immaculate Kassait nominated as Data Commissioner

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Immaculate Kassait for the position of Data Commissioner.

In his communication to the House, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said the nomination was contained in a message from the President.



Kassait is currently the Director for Voter Education, Partnership and Communication at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.



“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42(1)of the National Assembly Standing Orders, I wish to report to the House that I have received a message from His Excellency the President seeking the National Assembly’s approval for the appointment of Immaculate Kassait as the Data Commissioner, in accordance with the provisions of Section 6(4) of the Data Protection Act, 2019, as read together with Section 5 (1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011,” the Speaker told MPs.



The Data Commissioner will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.



Muturi directed the House Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation to expeditiously proceed to notify the nominee and the public and thereafter commence the approval hearings.



“I hereby refer this message, together with the Curriculum Vitae of the nominee to the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation to undertake the necessary approval hearings and table its report to enable the House to consider the matter within the statutory timelines,” he said.



“Noting that the fourteen days period within which the Committee is expected to consider the nominee and table its report for debate will lapse during the period of the short recess, the Committee is at liberty to seek an extension of time for consideration of the nominee in accordance with the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011,” he directed.



If approved by the Information and Communications Committee and the National Assembly, Kassait will be expected to set the standards regarding the handling, storage and sharing of personal and corporate data.