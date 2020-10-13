Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya

IEBC Voter Education chief Immaculate Kassait nominated as Data Commissioner

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Immaculate Kassait for the position of Data Commissioner.

In his communication to the House, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said the nomination was contained in a message from the President.

Kassait is currently the Director for Voter Education, Partnership and Communication at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42(1)of the National Assembly Standing Orders, I wish to report to the House that I have received a message from His Excellency the President seeking the National Assembly’s approval for the appointment of Immaculate Kassait as the Data Commissioner, in accordance with the provisions of Section 6(4) of the Data Protection Act, 2019, as read together with Section 5 (1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011,” the Speaker told MPs.

The Data Commissioner will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

Muturi directed the House Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation to expeditiously proceed to notify the nominee and the public and thereafter commence the approval hearings.

“I hereby refer this message, together with the Curriculum Vitae of the nominee to the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation to undertake the necessary approval hearings and table its report to enable the House to consider the matter within the statutory timelines,” he said.

“Noting that the fourteen days period within which the Committee is expected to consider the nominee and table its report for debate will lapse during the period of the short recess, the Committee is at liberty to seek an extension of time for consideration of the nominee in accordance with the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011,” he directed.

If approved by the Information and Communications Committee and the National Assembly, Kassait will be expected to set the standards regarding the handling, storage and sharing of personal and corporate data.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Health Ministry Warns Against Fumigating Students In School

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Ministry of Health has warned against fumigating children in schools after videos went viral of learners being sprayed...

22 mins ago

World

Trump court nominee fends off questions on abortion, health care

Washington, United States, Oct 12 – US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers Tuesday she would put personal and...

1 hour ago

business

IMF warns of lasting damage, long climb out of recession

Washington, United States, Oct 13 – The global economic crisis will not be quite as grim as feared this year, but GDP will still...

1 hour ago

World

China tests entire city for virus as Europe tightens controls

Beijing, China, Oct 13 – China rushed to test an entire city of nine million people within days on Tuesday after a minor coronavirus...

3 hours ago

County News

Police approve Ruto’s meetings which were canceled in Nyamira last week

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Police have now approved two public meetings set for Thursday in Nyamira County which will be presided over by...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

10 COVID-19 deaths in Kenya as 318 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Ten patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday, on the day 318 new cases were detected. The new deaths...

4 hours ago

County News

CoG in court to compel Treasury to release county funds

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Council of Governors and two County Governments have moved to the High Court seeking to compel the National...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo says Wiper will shock Raila and Ruto in Msambweni by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to prepare for a ‘political...

7 hours ago