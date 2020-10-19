IEBC develops COVID-19 protocols for upcoming by-elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has developed COVID-19 protocols for conducting forthcoming electoral activities in the country to ensure safety of staff, voters and other stakeholders.

The poll agency Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the protocols that entail the use of face masks, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces among others shall be applied in the upcoming by-elections, including in Msambweni where constituents will be electing their new Member of Parliament.

Other measures include: avoiding gathering at the polling station during voting, temperature checks of the electorate, promoting healthy hygiene and practices among others.

“The COVID-19 pandemic situation has resulted in severe disruptions on multiple layers of our society,” he said, “and for the Commission, it has had an impact on the dispensation of our mandate and in particular the conduct of impending by-elections occasioned by occurrence of vacancies in various electoral units.”

Chebukati added that the elaborate measures will also be used in any other electoral activity that may be conducted under the COVID-19 environment.

Kenya had recorded more than 45,000 COVID-19 infections by October 20, 2019 with 839 fatalities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has already warned of a possible second wave, and urged Kenyans to strictly observe public health measures. He particularly took issue with politicians who have been holding huge gatherings across the country.

“Notwithstanding milestones the IEBC has made in aligning its operations to the government of Kenya directives and Ministry of Health guidelines and measures on containment of COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to domesticate and operationalize the same within the context of delivering an electoral event,” he said.