Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The aspirants cleared to contest for the seat left vacant following the demise area lawmaker Suleiman Dori in March include three independent candidates/CFM

County News

IEBC clears 8 candidates for Msambweni parliamentary by-election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared eight candidates for the Msambweni parliamentary by-election slated for December 15.

The aspirants cleared to contest for the seat left vacant following the demise area lawmaker Suleiman Dori in March include three independent candidates.

The cleared contestants are Charles Bilali (Independent) Mansury Kumaka (Independent), Ali Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Sheikh Mahmoud (Wiper Party), Khamis Mwakaonje Liganje (United Green Movement), Omari Idd Boga (ODM) and Feisal Abdallah Bader (Independent).

The by-election is seen as a contest between ODM’s Omari Boga and Deputy President William Ruto-backed Feisal Beder, the DP having declared his support for the independent after the ruling Jubilee Party bowed out of the race in favour of the Orange House candidate.

The party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the Uhuru Kenyatta-led partyhad elected to allow ODM to contest the election unchallenged given the opposition’s cooperation with Jubilee in parliament under the Building Bridges Initiative co-headed by President Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

The by-election is seen as a contest between ODM’s Omari Boga (left) and Deputy President William Ruto-backed Feisal Beder (right)/CFM

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has however dismissed reports that contest is between Boga and Bader, saying his party’s choice, Sheikh Mahmoud, will unleash a shocker on the Ruto and Odinga camps.

“As Wiper, we are well prepared and we are confident with our candidate. Those saying the race is between Raila and Ruto will be in for a rude shock,” said Kalonzo during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Missile strikes hit Azerbaijan cities after shelling of Armenia separatist capital

Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct 17 – A missile strike levelled a row of homes in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja Saturday, killing and badly injuring...

8 mins ago

Corona Virus

NMS to roll out free COVID-19 screening across Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is on Saturday set to commence a free COVID-19 mass testing exercise across Nairobi...

45 mins ago

World

US shoots down Putin proposal for one-year New START extension

Moscow, Russian Federation, Oct 16 – Russia and the United States on Friday were at a new impasse over the last major nuclear arms...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Last night out in France for millions as virus curfew imposed

Paris, France, Oct 17 – Millions of French people enjoyed a last night of freedom on Friday before a Covid-19 curfew in Paris and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Lawyer William Oketch named chair of Media Complaints Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed William Oketch as the Chairperson of the Media Complaints Commission. Oketch, an...

2 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta commends the youth for developing local solutions through innovation

MANYANI, Kenya, Oct 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the youth for being at the forefront in technological developments that are set to...

2 hours ago

World

Turkey’s ailing theatres fear politics at play in virus funding

Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 17 – Asmali Sahne, an independent theatre in Istanbul, applied for desperately needed state funds as it tries to survive the...

3 hours ago

Politics

Japan PM Suga sends offering to controversial war shrine

Tokyo, Japan, Oct 17 – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering Saturday to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine, which is seen...

3 hours ago