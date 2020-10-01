Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The legislation will hopefully bring to end a tradition of keeping civil servants in acting positions for inordinately long periods of time without confirmation or naming of substantive office holders/FILE

Headlines

House considers law disallowing outstretched acting capacity appointments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The National Assembly begun debate on an amendment to the Public Service Act on Thursday which among things seeks to prescribe that civil servants will no longer be allowed to hold office in an acting capacity for more than six months.

The Bill sponsored by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru seeks to ensure no acting allowances are payable beyond six months.

The legislation will hopefully bring to end a tradition of keeping civil servants in acting positions for inordinately long periods of time without confirmation or naming of substantive office holders.

Gathiru explained the amendments sought will increase the number of vacancies available to Kenyans, as the Bill also prescribes that the mandatory age of retirement be retained at 60 years without exception.

MPs Charles Njaguah, Makali Mulu, Robert Mbui and Dan Maanzo noted that at the moment, a number of civil servants are allowed to work beyond the 60-year age limit on account of possessing rare knowledge, skills and competencies.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump slashes US refugee admissions to record low

Washington, United States, Oct 1 – President Donald Trump’s administration said late Wednesday the United States will admit a record low of no more...

2 mins ago

World

Turkey begins life under strict social media rules

Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 1 – Turkey on Thursday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions which threaten to erase the local presence...

34 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump backpedals over racist group row, Biden blasts him as ’embarrassment’

Washington, United States, Oct 1 – US President Donald Trump scrambled Wednesday to quell an uproar over his failure to explicitly denounce white supremacist...

3 hours ago

World

Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned

Hong Kong, China, Oct 1 – Hong Kong’s leader Thursday hailed her city’s “return to peace” after China imposed a security law that helped...

3 hours ago

County News

Anti-graft lobbyist Godwins Agutu arrested in Sh2mn extortion ring

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – A leading anti-graft crusader who recently shot to the limelight after featuring in a local television news exposé dubbed COVID-19...

3 hours ago

World

Fire damage to US wine region laid bare as latest death confirmed

Calistoga, United States, Oct 1 – The scale of wildfire devastation to Napa’s world-famous wine region was laid bare Wednesday as firefighters reported minor...

5 hours ago

Africa

Pentagon chief heads to Algeria for North Africa security talks

Tunis, Tunisia, Oct 1 – US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper heads to Algeria Thursday to bolster ties, as the North African nation tries...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta kicks off France visit at Elysee Palace

PARIS, France, Oct 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off his official visit to France on Wednesday evening at Elysee Palace where he was...

5 hours ago