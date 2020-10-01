NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The National Assembly begun debate on an amendment to the Public Service Act on Thursday which among things seeks to prescribe that civil servants will no longer be allowed to hold office in an acting capacity for more than six months.
The Bill sponsored by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru seeks to ensure no acting allowances are payable beyond six months.
The legislation will hopefully bring to end a tradition of keeping civil servants in acting positions for inordinately long periods of time without confirmation or naming of substantive office holders.
Gathiru explained the amendments sought will increase the number of vacancies available to Kenyans, as the Bill also prescribes that the mandatory age of retirement be retained at 60 years without exception.
MPs Charles Njaguah, Makali Mulu, Robert Mbui and Dan Maanzo noted that at the moment, a number of civil servants are allowed to work beyond the 60-year age limit on account of possessing rare knowledge, skills and competencies.
Headlines
House considers law disallowing outstretched acting capacity appointments
