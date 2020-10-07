Green Movement Party joins LSK’s ‘occupy Parliament’ clamour to push for dissolution of Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya October 7 – United Green Movement Party has joined calls by the Law Society of Kenya to push for the enforcement of an advisory by Chief Justice David Maraga to dissolve Parliament over the continued violation of the two-thirds gender representation rule.

The Party thus called for the dissolution of Parliament by October 12 failure to which the party in partnership with LSK will lead mass protests and issue a vacation notice to the Parliamentarians.

“The President’s power to dissolve Parliament is delegated power, and our reading of the Constitution tells us that we can also exercise this power directly. If the President does not dissolve Parliament, we will need Kenyans to issue a vacation notice to MPs’, the party’s secretary General , Jonathan Mueke told journalists on Wednesday.

Besides the failure to effect the two-third gender rule, the party says that parliament should be dissolved on account that MPs have failed in their oversight role with corruption cases including the recent COVID-19 scandal.

“We have seen the case of leased medical equipment and all these cases that Parliament have investigated, none has been brought to a conclusion with anyone being held accountable,” he added.

Mueke, who is the former Nairobi Deputy Governor also noted that external government borrowing has been encouraged with minimal parliamentary scrutiny.

“Kenya is reeling under the weight of huge public debt. None of this parliamentary oversight and scrutiny has happened over the past 9 years leaving an unchecked Executive overburden us with debts that we do not need,” the party added.

LSK President Nelson Havi further said that he will launch a countrywide tour to educate Kenyans on the need to dissolve Parliament with the first tour set for Western Kenya.

The High Court is on Wednesday, October 7 expected to issue an outcome of a case filed by two petitioners on an interpretation by the CJ advisory to dissolve Parliament.