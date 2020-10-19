Connect with us

A teacher takes the temperature of a student in Embu on October 12, 2020 when schools in Kenya resumed physical learning after a COVID-19 break that started in March.

Grade 4, Class 8 assessment exams pushed to Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has postponed the Class 8 and Grade 4 assessment tests which were scheduled for Monday.

The tests will now be done on Wednesday.

The Council’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo issued a circular to all headteachers saying the postponement was occasioned by the Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held on Tuesday in Kisii.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that due to the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, the date for administration of learning assessment tools has changed,” read part of the KNEC circular.

Consequently, she said, the administration of the tests will now run from Wednesday until Monday, 26 October.

Karogo added that the assessments for other classes will be conducted upon the re-opening of the remaining classes.

The assessments are to test learners’ ability to remember what they have studied over the years and help them refocus their minds on studies after the seven-month break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education is yet to announce the dates for reopening of other classes which Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said will be pegged on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations which will commence on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021, and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

The Ministry of Health has already warned of fears for a second wave for the COVID-19 following increased infections and deaths since last month.

(KCSE) exams set to start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

