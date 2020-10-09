Govt releases Sh13.2bn funding for public secondary schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says the government has already released Sh13.2 billion to finance public secondary schools ahead of the phased reopening of the institutions on Monday, October 12.

According to Kipsang, the funds will be received by the institutions by Monday, the day Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 will report back to school for in-person learning.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had last week assured that the government will provide free masks to needy students across the country.

Part of the funds, Magoha had said, will be used to facilitate free education in the public institutions.

Magoha announced that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021, while KCSE exams will start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

Upon reopening, he said that all schools will be required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 containment protocols and guidelines, among them mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature and observance of high levels of hygiene.

“Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school,” Magoha said.