Students at Starehe Boys Centre in Nairobi.

Kenya

Govt disburses Sh14.5bn for free basic education

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The Ministry of Education has disbursed Sh14.5 billion to public schools to fund the free basic education programme ahead of schools re-opening.

The Ministry of Education said Sh13.2 billion had been sent to secondary schools under the Free Day Secondary Education.

The remaining Sh1.2 billion was sent to Public Primary School under the Free Primary Education programmes, said Dr Belio Kipsang, the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education.

Kenya has already started a phased re-opening of schools in line with a directive issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha.

Those expected to resume studies are Grade 4 pupils, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

KCPE examinations will start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021 while KCSE examinations will start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

All schools were directed to strictly adhere to several protocols and guidelines, among them mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature, and observance of high levels of hygiene.

