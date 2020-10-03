Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto made the remarks when he attended the final leg of the inaugural Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour held in honour of the legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi/DPPS

Headlines

Govt committed to talent scouting for unity and development: DP Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday said the government will continue to promote talent scouting through major sporting events in a bid to promote sustainable development and enhance unity and cohesion.

Ruto made the remarks when he attended the final leg of the inaugural Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour held in honour of the legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Dr Ruto said the government was intensifying the scouting for and nurturing of talent in recognition that sport is an enabler of sustainable development.

“It is also a crucial vehicle in attaining team spirit, cohesion and inclusion in our country. We would keep amplifying Kenya’s staging and participation in sporting events at all levels to enrich our social, economic and cultural fabric,” he explained.

Dr Ruto said the government was intensifying the scouting for and nurturing of talent in recognition that sport is an enabler of sustainable development/DPPS

Nairobi is among ten world cities picked by sports governing body World Athletics to host the inaugural championship.

Other cities are Tokyo (Japan), Nanjing (China), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Hengelo (The Netherlands), Turku (Finland), Kingston (Jamaica), Szekesfehervar (Hungary), Silesia (Poland) and Zagreb (Croatia).

Kenya’s capital is the only African city selected to host the 2020 edition of the annual one-day event.

Present were Public Service and Gender  Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Nixon Korir (Langata).

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta congratulates winners of the 2020 Kip Keino Classic

PARIS, France, Oct 3 –President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated winners of the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series Kip Keino Classic held today...

32 mins ago

World

Trump ‘well’ in hospital as more Republicans test positive for Covid

Washington, United States, Oct 2 – President Donald Trump woke Saturday from his first night in the hospital as a Covid-19 patient and said...

33 mins ago

World

Deadly storm barrels across France, Italy

Rome, Italy, Oct 3 – Two people died and 30 others were missing on Saturday after storms lashed southern France and northern Italy with...

33 mins ago

Capital Health

312 COVID-19 recoveries registered as national death toll rises to 728

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — COVID-19 recoveries increased to 26,426 on Saturday after 312 patients were cleared by health officials having fully recovered from...

4 hours ago

World

India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

New Delhi, India, Oct 3 – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened a Himalayan tunnel that will drastically reduce the time needed...

6 hours ago

World

French Pacific outpost decides on independence in new poll

Noumea, France, Oct 3 – The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia votes in a referendum on independence Sunday, with voters expected to...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

India virus deaths pass 100,000

New Delhi, India, Oct 3 – Deaths from the novel coronavirus in India passed 100,000 on Saturday, official data showed as the pandemic continued...

10 hours ago

World

Five police suspended over India gang-rape

New Delhi, India, Oct 3 – Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of an investigation into the gang-rape and murder...

11 hours ago