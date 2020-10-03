Govt committed to talent scouting for unity and development: DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday said the government will continue to promote talent scouting through major sporting events in a bid to promote sustainable development and enhance unity and cohesion.

Ruto made the remarks when he attended the final leg of the inaugural Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour held in honour of the legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.



Dr Ruto said the government was intensifying the scouting for and nurturing of talent in recognition that sport is an enabler of sustainable development.



“It is also a crucial vehicle in attaining team spirit, cohesion and inclusion in our country. We would keep amplifying Kenya’s staging and participation in sporting events at all levels to enrich our social, economic and cultural fabric,” he explained.

Nairobi is among ten world cities picked by sports governing body World Athletics to host the inaugural championship.

Other cities are Tokyo (Japan), Nanjing (China), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Hengelo (The Netherlands), Turku (Finland), Kingston (Jamaica), Szekesfehervar (Hungary), Silesia (Poland) and Zagreb (Croatia).

Kenya’s capital is the only African city selected to host the 2020 edition of the annual one-day event.

Present were Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Nixon Korir (Langata).