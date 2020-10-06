Connect with us

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

Governors want county-level NHIF listing halted in tiff with MoH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Council of Governors has called for the immediate suspension of the ongoing National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) registration in counties citing failure by the national health ministry to consult county health departments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said the crucial exercise should only be carried out after consultations between the Ministry of Health and the county governments.

Failure to consult and the lack of transparency in such processes, Governor Oparanya cautioned, will only breed mistrust among the two levels of government.

“County Governments are keen to ensure that all Kenyans, no matter their status, access affordable and quality healthcare. Further, County Governments are willing to partner with the National Government to deliver this promise,” Governor Oparanya said.

“Nevertheless, the National Government has a duty to ensure that it respects functional integrity by consulting with County Governments before proceeding to undertake any health reforms at the County level.”

With health being a devolved function, he said consultations are necessary. He noted the reform processes at the NHIF are yet to be finalized to ensure all services rendered by the state agency are beyond reproach.

“Of importance to note also is that NHIF is an agent of delivering health services and it is a shared institution serving both levels of government. NHIF cannot proceed to implement any health programs in the Counties without consultation with County Governments,” he asserted.

