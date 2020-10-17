Governor Tunai survives helicopter crash in Melili, Narok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Narok Governor Samuel Tunai survived a helicopter crash on Saturday evening in Melili, Narok North.

Governor Tanui was returning to his home after attending the funeral of Mzee Tempo ole Sai, the father to his County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance, Julius Sasai.

Three other occupants – Narok East MP Ken Kiloku, Tunai’s bodyguard and the pilot – also survived the crash.

In a statement to newsrooms, Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said Tanui had been safely evacuated from the crash scene and transferred to Narok County Referral Hospital.

“We request the people of Narok County to remain calm as the doctors attend to the Governor,” he appealed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.