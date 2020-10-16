Connect with us

Nkatha (right) and Mwachanya (left) resigned as IEBC Commissioners in April 2018, barely a year after elections citing lack of confidence in IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE

Former IEBC Commissioners Nkatha, Mwachanya named Deputy Heads of Mission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Former Vice-Chairperson of the Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Consolata Nkatha has been named as Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to Rome in new ambassadorship assignments by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nkatha was named alongside former IEBC commissioner Margaret Mwachanya who was nominated as the Deputy Head of Mission for Islamabad.

The two former electoral agency commissioners resigned in April 2018, barely a year after elections citing lack of confidence in IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati. Nkatha, Mwachanya and Commissioner Paul Kurgat said IEBC had become a venue for brewing misinformation and mistrust.

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Joint Secretary Amb Martin Kimani was named Permanent Representative Designate to Kenya’s UN Mission in New York.

Kimani was recently appointed as the National Counter Terrorism Centre Director and he previously served as the Permanent Representative and Head of Mission to the United Nations Office in Nairobi and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political Secretary Ambassador Tom Amolo was appointed to Berlin as an Ambassador while Amb. John Tipis and Immaculate Wambua were appointed as High Commissioners for Canberra and Ottawa respectively.

The new High Commissioner for Pretoria is Amb. Catherine Mwangi who formerly headed the Addis Ababa/AU Mission.

Other Ambassadorial appointments include Amb. Jean Kamau (Addis Ababa) Linday Kiptiness (Bangkok), Amb. Lemarron Kaanto (Brasilia) and  Amb. Daniel Wambura (Bujumbura).

Stella Munyi was assigned to Harare, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Samuel Nandwa (Juba), Ngewa Mukala (Khartoum), Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Amb. Benson Ogutu( Moscow), Joshua Gatimu (Tehran), Tabu Irina (Tokyo), and Amb. Jean Kimani (UNHABITAT.)

Among the new Deputy Heads of Mission are Hudson Ivutsia (Abuja), Joakim Kiarie (London) and Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Thomas (Mogadishu).

Kamere Chepkato was assigned the Deputy Head of Mission for Moscow while Dr. Paul Kibiwott ,Irene Achieng Oloo and Judy Sijine will head New Delhi, Tel Aviv,and The Hague respectively.

