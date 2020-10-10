Forgive me: President Kenyatta seeks an end to hostilities, appeals for peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for forgiveness from the nation and called for Kenyans to unite during his address at an inter-faith national prayer service held at State House.

His remarks on Saturday followed weeks of political unrest within his Jubilee Party which has of late seen allies of his Deputy William Ruto targeted for engaging early succession politics.

“We are told to thank God and ask for forgiveness then we must forgive each other too. So I beg you all, if I have done anything wrong to anyone, I beg for your forgiveness. And if any one of you has wronged me, I have forgiven him. That is the way to move forward,” he stated.

The event which is part of a three-day national prayer weekend was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and opposition leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka among a host of other dignitaries.

President Kenyatta said the service which lasted almost four hours was an opportunity for Kenyans to continue to seek God’s favor.

The Head of State thanked health workers and essential service providers in the country for their efforts toward containing the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have undergone many troubles and we have as well won many battles but the war is yet to be won and we need to continue to ask our Creator to stand with us even as we continue from today,” President Kenyatta stated.

He added that in addition to the need for reconciliation, politics had to be moderated as unity wasn’t a given but something that had to be worked for.

The service came at a time the nation is working on an economic recovery path following a major slowdown occasion by a coronavirus-triggered cessation of movement and the lock-down of the country airspace which reopened on August 1.