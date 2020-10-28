Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Unpopular Covid-19 restrictions have sparked violent clashes in Italy

World

Europe faces tougher virus curbs as global cases hit daily record

Published

Unpopular Covid-19 restrictions have sparked violent clashes in Italy © AFP / Tiziana FABI

Paris, France, Oct 28 – People in France and Germany were bracing Wednesday for tough new curbs on their daily lives as Europe struggled to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

More than 500,000 new infections were reported worldwide on Tuesday in a new daily record, according to an AFP tally.

The deepening gloom across Europe and other parts of the world contrasted with the jubilation in Australia’s second city of Melbourne where champagne corks popped to celebrate the end of a months-long lockdown.

The pandemic has unleashed devastation across the global economy since emerging in China at the end of 2019.

And in the absence of a vaccine or effective treatment, countries are being forced to impose widely unpopular Covid-19 restrictions that have sparked violent clashes in Italy.

Much of the United States — the worst-hit nation — is also bracing for a tough winter, and the pandemic is dominating the campaign for next week’s election.

A months-long lockdown was lifted in Melbourne as Australia’s second biggest city got its virus outbreak under control © AFP / William WEST

In Europe, the main stock markets tumbled as investors fretted over tighter measures expected to be imposed in the EU’s leading economies.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in France have topped 50,000, while Germany is regularly reporting 10,000 new infections.

– ‘Unpopular’ French measures –

French President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation on Wednesday evening to present new measures that a government official said were likely to be “unpopular”, as doctors warn that many hospitals are days away from being overrun.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some French hospitals have been left with no choice but to start transferring patients to less-crowded facilities © AFP / Pascal GUYOT

French media reported that Macron had become convinced of the need for a nationwide four-week lockdown.

Other options said to be considered included extending curfew hours already imposed on 46 million people, possibly with a full lockdown at weekends, or targeted stay-at-home orders for hardest-hit regions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to push for drastic new curbs in crisis talks with regional leaders Wednesday.

The proposed restrictions to come in force from November 4 to the end of the month would limit contact outdoors to people from two households, according to a draft document seen by AFP.

Schools, daycare centres and shops will remain open, but bars, cafes, restaurants would shut.

– Petrol bombs and stones –

In Belgium, which has the most cases per capita in the world, the number of coronavirus hospital admissions all but matched the level in the first wave in the spring, public health institute showed.

Covid-19: what are the most effective restrictions? © AFP / Romain ALLIMANT

The government will meet again on Friday, and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo could announce more stringent measures.

Medics in one hospital in Belgium are so overstretched that some staff who are themselves infected with Covid are continuing to treat patients.

But in in many countries, the new restrictions are likely to test the resolve and patience of weary populations.

Anger has already boiled over in Spain and Italy, where thousands have protested in recent days against anti-coronavirus curbs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some of the rallies have turned violent, particularly in Milan and Turin on Monday night when angry youths threw petrol bombs and stones at police cars and smashed up shop fronts.

– ‘A big day for us’ –

But there was exhilaration and relief Down Under on Wednesday as Melbourne’s five million people were able to return to shops and restaurants after months at home.

“We’ve really been awaiting this day for very long,” department store manager Magda Combrinck told AFP. “It’s a big day for us.”

Facemasks and social distancing will forever be on this couple’s wedding photographs to mark their Beverly Hills ceremony © AFP / VALERIE MACON

It was, however, far from a return to business as usual. Shopper Lesley Kind, 71, said many smaller outlets in Melbourne’s city centre had yet to reopen or appeared permanently closed.

Across the world, the coronavirus has infected more than 44 million people, with close to 1.2 million deaths.

After the US, India is the most infected nation on the planet, with nearly eight million cases.

Chairs bearing the names of health workers who died from Covid-19 are set up during a protest against he Colombian health system © AFP/File / Juan BARRETO

After imposing a strict lockdown in March, it has loosened restrictions to revive its battered economy.

On Wednesday, millions of Indians turned out to vote in state polls in Bihar — the world’s biggest election since the coronavirus emerged, with 70 million eligible voters.

Booths were packed and many ignored government advice on wearing masks and social distancing.

“I am a little afraid because corona is not a small disease,” said Nidhi Kumari, a 21-year-old student.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the race to find a treatment or cure gathered pace, pharma giant Pfizer voiced measured optimism Tuesday about the prospect of a vaccine becoming available this year.

For its part, the European Union said it had earmarked 100 million euros for quicker tests for the virus.

Drugmakers Sanofi and GSK also said Wednesday they would set aside 200 million doses of a future coronavirus vaccine for a global initiative to ensure equitable distribution, including in poor countries.

burs-mbx/txw

In this article:
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

16 more dead in Kenya as Uhuru convenes COVID summit to discuss rising cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Kenya recorded 16 more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, on the day President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concerns at rising numbers....

33 mins ago

Capital Health

Uhuru convenes key summit over rising COVID-19 deaths and infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28 – The rising number of COVID-19 deaths and infections has caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Head of...

46 mins ago

World

Tanzania holds election marred by accusations of fraud

Stone Town, Tanzania, Oct 28 – Tanzanians voted Wednesday in an election overshadowed by opposition complaints of irregularities such as ballot-box stuffing, as President...

1 hour ago

BBI

Governor Mutua urges Uhuru to form consensus team on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader Alfred Mutual has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a consensus team on the...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Siaya county rolls out rapid COVID-19 testing at Maranda School after confirmed virus case

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Siaya County Government has kicked off targeted COVID-19 testing at the Maranda High School after a student tested positive for...

3 hours ago

County News

Kakamega best perfoming county as Tana River ranked worst

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- A new survey by Infotrak has listed Kakamega County as the best performing, placing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya ahead of the...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Quack doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu handed 3 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28 – James Mugo Wa Wairimu, the fake doctor who operated a clinic in Nairobi without a licence has been sentenced....

3 hours ago

Kenya

2,689 people killed in road accidents since Jan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – 2,689 people were killed in road accidents in Kenya since January. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on...

4 hours ago