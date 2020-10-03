Education ministry publishes revised TTCs academic calendar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The education ministry published a revised academic calendar for Teacher Training Colleges on Friday signaling the resumption of in-person teaching following the relaxation of COVID-19 physical meeting rules.

In an outlined released by the State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said third year students pursuing Diplomas in Teacher Education will report back on Monday, October 5; while those in the first and second year of study will report on October 19.

The third years will be in colleges for two weeks to complete their Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) assessments slated to run from October 13 to 15 and subsequently close October 16.

The second group will close on October 18 and transit to their third year of study.

Those on their final year of Primary Teacher Education (PTE) will also report on Monday, October 5, sit for their examinations between November 23 and December 2, close on December 3 and proceed for Teaching Practice once primary schools reopen.

Early Childhood Teacher Education students pursuing certificates and diplomas will report on October 5, sit for exams from October 20 to 23 and close on October 24.

Their second year counterparts on full time ECDE training will report back on October 26 and close on December 18.

PS Kipsang directed heads on training institutions to engage trainers on COVID-19 prevention protocols and ensure availability of adequate sanitation facilities.