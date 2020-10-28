DPP opposes bail application by 4 suspects in lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has opposed a bail application by four suspects in the case of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver.

The four had applied for bail citing COVID-19 fears in prison, but the DPP argues the move is a ‘delaying tactic’ in the trial. The killings occurred in 2016.

The accused persons include former police officers Fredrick Leliman, Leonard Mwangi, Silvia Wanjiku and Stephen Chebulet.

The prosecution, during the hearing of the case on Wednesday, refuted claims that the accused “persons were at a risk of COVID-19 infection while in prison.”

With only one witness remaining, the DPP said the case has reached a critical stage, and releasing them would compromise the case.

So far, the prosecution has presented 44 witnesses- with those who had been put under witness protection already released after testifying.

The DPP has urged High Court Judge Jessie Lessit to dismiss the bail application.