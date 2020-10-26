DP Ruto’s critique of BBI proposals attracts cheers and jeers at Bomas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – There were cheers and jeering at the Bomas of Kenya as Deputy President William Ruto issued his remarks outlining his reservations on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review report.

Energy levels among delegates at the historical auditorium hit the rooftop the audience cheering his radical proposals on entrenching gender equity and elevating the Senate to an Upper House while at the same time attracting near heckling from a section of the pre-vetted audience over his criticism of reforms seeking to expand the executive.

But the Deputy President soldiered on, making his reservations which touched on Police, parliament and Judiciary.

“Today, you may have the latitude to do what you think is right by you. Tomorrow, the shoe will be on the other foot,” the Deputy President cautioned amidst heckling by a section of delegates, among them legislators.

DP Ruto had expressed his resistance on the proposal to abolish the National Police Service Commission and replaced it with the Kenya Police Council to be chaired by an Interior Cabinet Minister.

The Prime Minister would also seat in the council under the BBI proposals- but this, the DP argued, will take away the independence of the commission exercising oversight functions on the police as currently constituted in the Constitution (2010).

“The 2010 constitution was very clear that the police act independently of any politicians, whether they are in government or in opposition. To recommend a police council shared by a CS, it is actually a derogation from the independence of police. We must be careful on where we are going,” the DP said.

The Deputy President also took a swipe at former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who said Kenyans should have concluded reading the document by now, hence the need to expedite a referendum to adopt proposed changes.

“I’m a scientist and I must admit scientists take take to analyze issues,” he said.

On inclusivity, the Deputy President said the document does not address what he termed as “the elephant in the room.”

“Explain to me how having a President who will appoint the Prime Minister from the winning coalition and runners up being opposition leader will sort out the ‘winner-take-it-all’ question. Forgive me if I’m slow,” the Deputy President said, again, amidst jeers from a section of delegates.

“On the matter of IEBC, let me say, the recommendations that I have read say political parties participate in the appointment of commissioners in IEBC. My brother Raila Odinga is good in football, let me try and ask, how fair will be a league, where the referee is appointed by teams and not all the teams, some teams. How fair will this league be?” he asked.

“If you persuade me will have a fair game, fine. If that what we are saying, I have my reservations.”

Even with that, the Deputy President said no one has the luxury of walking away from the national debate on constitutional amendment, saying the risk of doing so, is being ruled by fools.

“All Kenyans have a civic duty to engage in this process, we do not have the luxury to say- I don’t care or walk away. It’s said that the punishment given to good people who don’t participate in the politics and governance of their country is to be ruled by fools,” he said.

When he assumed the podium, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked the Deputy President to slow down on 2022 politics.

He termed Ruto’s campaigns as tantamount to running in the opposite direction in a relay race instead of waiting for the baton from a teammate.

All said and done, the President shook hands with his Deputy, posed for a photo and the event was done.