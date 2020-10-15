DP Ruto to grace Nyamira fundraiser cancelled by the State last week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Oct 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was Thursday scheduled to hold a fundraiser for a local bodaboda Savings and Credit Cooperative Society which was cancelled by the State on October 8.

The meeting was disrupted by police who cited unfulfilled authorization requirements set out by the National Security Advisory Committee on October 7 which were subsequently adopted by the Cabinet on October 8.

Ruto who was due to attend the meeting after the October 8 Cabinet sitting announced the cancellation of the meeting after police disallowed a gathering, dispersing residents who had already converged at the meeting venue at Kebirigo High School.

The DP’s allies including the host MP later issued strong condemnations describing police action as witch-hunt targeted at Ruto and his supporters.

"The Greatest threat to our National Security is not social media or public/political gatherings. Greatest threat to our National Security is deceit, wrangles and fights at the highest level of government and the governing Party. Kinyua's statement is panic button for the side that has lost the public," Senator Kipchumba Murkomen charged.

Ruto will return to Nyamira in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has lately condemned the actions by senior State officials he accused of undermining the Deputy President and other leaders who campaigned for his reelection in 2017.

“The MPs officially invited me to two fundraising functions At Sironga Girls High School for boda boda operators in Nyamira and 10 SDA churches in Miriri District,” Sonko stated in a dispatch from his Upper Hill office.

“My compliments to the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai for allowing the function to take place, this is now what we call true democracy. Matters pertaining to youth and women empowerment should not be politicized,” he added.