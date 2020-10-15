Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto who was due to attend the meeting after the October 8 Cabinet sitting announced the cancelation of the meeting after police disallowed a gathering, dispersing residents who had already converged at the meeting venue at Kebirigo High School/DPPS

County News

DP Ruto to grace Nyamira fundraiser cancelled by the State last week

Published

KISII, Kenya, Oct 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was Thursday scheduled to hold a fundraiser for a local bodaboda Savings and Credit Cooperative Society which was cancelled by the State on October 8.

The meeting was disrupted by police who cited unfulfilled authorization requirements set out by the National Security Advisory Committee on October 7 which were subsequently adopted by the Cabinet on October 8.

Ruto who was due to attend the meeting after the October 8 Cabinet sitting announced the cancellation of the meeting after police disallowed a gathering, dispersing residents who had already converged at the meeting venue at Kebirigo High School.

The DP’s allies including the host MP later issued strong condemnations describing police action as witch-hunt targeted at Ruto and his supporters.  

“The Greatest threat to our National Security is not social media or public/political gatherings. Greatest threat to our National Security is deceit, wrangles and fights at the highest level of government and the governing Party. Kinyua’s statement is panic button for the side that has lost the public,” Senator Kipchumba Murkomen charged.

Sonko hosted a delegation of leaders from the region on Wednesday including Vincent Mogaka Kemosi (West Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba)/City Hall

Ruto will return to Nyamira in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has lately condemned the actions by senior State officials he accused of undermining the Deputy President and other leaders who campaigned for his reelection in 2017.

Sonko hosted a delegation of leaders from the region on Wednesday including Vincent Mogaka Kemosi (West Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba).

“The MPs officially invited me to two fundraising functions At Sironga Girls High School for boda boda operators in Nyamira and 10 SDA churches in Miriri District,” Sonko stated in a dispatch from his Upper Hill office.

“My compliments to the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai for allowing the function to take place, this is now what we call true democracy. Matters pertaining to youth and women empowerment should not be politicized,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Featured

Why the UK is a major player in the gaming world

To put the UK’s position in the gaming industry into perspective, it exceeds the TV and film sectors’ size and rivals each with its...

1 hour ago

Politics

Trump blasts Facebook, Twitter for censoring article critical of Biden

Washington, United States, Oct 15 – US President Donald Trump rebuked Facebook and Twitter Wednesday for blocking links to a New York Post article...

1 hour ago

Kenya

JSC holds interviews for Supreme Court law clerks, legal researchers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday held interviews in an exercise to recruit new law clerks for the...

2 hours ago

World

Brexit talks’ fate hangs in balance at EU summit

Brussels, Belgium, Oct 15 – European leaders will meet to re-examine the post-Brexit talks on Thursday under pressure from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to...

2 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden noncommittal but some Democrats favor expanding Supreme Court

Washington, United States, Oct 15 – Joe Biden says he is “not a fan” but won’t rule it out if he wins the US...

2 hours ago

Politics

Trump, Biden in competing town halls with president in uphill battle

Washington, United States, Oct 15 – Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will participate in duelling town halls Thursday instead of clashing face-to-face in...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Germany sees 6,638 daily virus cases, highest since start of pandemic

Berlin, Germany, Oct 15 – New cases of coronavirus infections in Germany have soared to 6,638 in the past 24 hours, official data showed...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Puzzle of increased COVID-19 deaths in Kenya as cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Kenya has recorded an increase in COVID-19 fatalities since last week, even as the number of new infections appears...

13 hours ago