The Deputy President speaking in Nyamira where he led a fundraiser in support of a bodaboda Savings and Credit Cooperative Society, said efforts to curtail freedom of movement and assembly had no place under the new constitutional order/COURTESY

DP Ruto slams State officials behind suspension of his meetings last week

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday slammed State officials behind the suspension of his public meetings in Nyamira last week where police used teargas to disperse his supporters who had converged for fundraising functions he was expected to lead.

The Deputy President speaking in Nyamira where he led a fundraiser in support of a bodaboda Savings and Credit Cooperative Society, said efforts to curtail freedom of movement and assembly had no place under the new constitutional order.

Ruto cautioned leaders against taking Kenyans back to tribal politics, saying the country belongs to every single citizen regardless of their social, tribal, religious and political affiliations.

“Those trying to block my meetings are wasting their time and they should know that tribalism has no place in this country and every Kenyan has a right to move freely in the country and be protected by the police equally,” said Ruto.

The DP donated Sh2 million to the bodaboda sacco to boost their operations.

He asked the youths not to be misused by political leaders to cause chaos in meetings, and instead focus on empowerment programs.

The DP called for focus on the country’s economic recovery as opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional review process which he said was focused on preserving careers of the political elite.

He said it’s time to change the conversation and talk about issues affecting ordinary Kenyans.

“They are talking about Prime Ministers and Deputy Prime Ministers but we are telling them it’s time to discuss issues affecting hustlers,” he said.

The DP has however been on the receiving end from his political opponents following his hustler tag and his youth empowerment drives under which he has donated assorted equipment for businesses including motorbikes and wheelbarrows. 

