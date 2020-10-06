DP Ruto says Murang’a warmongers known to police, demands action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the police to hold to account those behind the Murang’a violence on Sunday.

He said the perpetrators were well known.

“The security apparatus is aware of those who caused the violence. Action must be taken against them, irrespective of their political standing,” he said.

Dr Ruto said the Murang’a skirmishes were a continuation of what had been done in Kisii a month ago when some youths were deployed to cause violence in his development tours of the county.

“It also happened in Kajiado recently where the provincial administration was used to intimidate and threaten wananchi from attending my function.”

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday at his Karen residence during a meeting with more than 2,000 grassroot leaders from Narok County.

Leaders present were Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Aramat Lemanken (Narok East), Mpaayei Phillip (Kajiado), David Ole Sankok (nominated) and George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West).

Others were Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Malulu Injendi (Malava) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr Ruto said the spots of violence being witnessed in his meetings were a product of those uncomfortable with the conversion of the empowerment of the ordinary people.

“We do not want the politics of balkanisation of dividing the country along tribal enclaves,” he noted.

He said the country was yawning for issues-based politics.

“We want the politics of uniting and transforming our country. Let us focus on the politics of the ordinary people.”

By lifting those at the bottom of the pyramid is not a threat to those at the peak of it, he added.

“We can all walk together. No one is at threat with this new conversation,” the Deputy President explained.

Even with the intimidations, Dr Ruto said he would not be stopped from discharging his duties.

He said he would intensify his call for a change in political conversation in Kenya.

“It is difficult. It is uncomfortable. But we must have this discussion. We are going to intensify this talk so that we can empower everyone,” he argued.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He regretted that the police was increasingly being used to execute political assignments.

The Deputy President asked the Inspector General of Police to stand on the just side and serve all Kenyans without discrimination.

Tongoyo said the police must be independent and avoid being abused to push the interests of some political desires.

On his part, Lemanken asked leaders to unite and work together in developing the country.

“Let us compete on issues and development track-record,” he said.

While pledging their support for Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, the leaders asked Kenyans to resist attempts by some leaders to intimidate religious organisations for their selfish gains.

“If not tamed, there is a tendency of such attacks to churches going on,” noted Mr Sunkuyia.

Sankok said Jubilee Party is a product of the church, and hence it was a show of disrespect to President Uhuru Kenyatta by throwing teargas to the places of worship.