Deputy President William Ruto and Kandara MP Alice Wahome during a church fundraiser in Murang'a on October 4, 2020.

County News

DP Ruto Condemns Murang’a Chaos, Urges Supporters To Remain Steadfast

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Deputy President William Ruto says no amount of intimidation would discourage his hustler movement campaigns that seek to empower the youths as part of his campaigns for the 2022 elections.

He spoke at a church fundraiser in Kenol, Murang’a County, where two peope were killed on Sunday morning during protests between his supporters and rivals from the Kieleweke faction that was opposed to his visit.

“There are people who want to deter us from developing Kenya and these are the same people who do not want God and do not want to eradicate poverty so that politics of ethnicity can thrive,” he said during the fundraiser at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) where he was hosted by local MP Alice Wahome.

DP Ruto who has increasingly come under fire over his 2022 ‘premature’ campaigns that has now left the Jubilee Party with no option but to kickstart a process to axe him from the party.

He expressed optimism that God was on his side and reminded his detractors that it was his same faith in God that catapulted him and President Kenyatta to power in 2013.

“They have been fighting us for a very long time now. They started by telling us that making contributions and donations in churches is wrong. It is now clear that the works of satan has been intensified and it is high time we remained steadfast in our prayers,” he said.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that some of his detractors who are within the government had opted to use unorthodox means to frustrate his 2022 presidential 2022 bid and asked them to face him head-on instead.

Ruto faces expulsion from the once formidable Jubilee Party after the Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the country’s second in command had “crossed the line”.

“We have seen him going around the country launching the hustler movement. These are campaigns and open defiance to the president,” Tuju said, when he accused Ruto of leading a brigade of critics of the president to the party headquarters.

Ruto has laughed off the plan to kick him out, and dared the move, with MPs allied to him vowing to camp at the party headquarters from Monday.

