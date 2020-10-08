CS Matiangi says political rhetoric won’t dissuade the police from taming violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said no amount of political rhetoric will stop the police service from doing its work, include taming violence emanating from political gatherings as recently witnessed.

This comes even as a section of leaders have accused the police of bias while ensuring law and order during political gatherings.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Police Sacco digital systems on Thursday, Matiangi urged leaders to exercise restraint while addressing public gatherings, noting their utterances could make or break the country.

“As a leader you have a responsibility to be more careful since you have an elevated platform and what you say can affect many people, but I can tell you there is no amount force or legislation can order our morality,” said Matiangi.

Matiangi also called upon police officers to be firm while discharging their duties.

He also noted that the interior ministry will be reviewing guidelines on how to deal with some of the emerging issues in the security sector.

“Police officers as you work around the country remember you have this duty of enforcing the law, keeping peace and ensuring order but it’s important to know that you have the duty of encouraging the people to embrace the culture of respecting the law,” he said.

As part of measures to tame political tension and violence, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) Wednesday leaders and politicians intending to hold public meetings to notify the Officer Commanding Station of the area three days prior.

Conveners of the meetings will be required to obey orders given to them by the OCSs, or any other officer of or above the rank of inspector, and also assist the police in the maintenance of peace and order at the meeting.

The measures were announced by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who chairs NSAC.