CS Magoha urges calm amid panic over COVID-19 cases in schools

NAIROBI, Kenya October 23 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday urged parents to remain calm amid panic over COVID-19 cases in schools.

Speaking during a visit to various schools in Kakamega, Magoha said the health ministry has provided medical and technical support to the schools where cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

He said the schools have been fumigated properly and the relevant stakeholders will be advised on the next course of action.

“The MoH has provided medical and technical support to the schools where a few positive cases of COVID-19 were reported and I am happy to report that there is now no cause of alarm,” the CS said.

Regarding phased reopening of schools, he said the ministry was routinely assessing the progress in all schools countrywide.

“Ministry of Education field staff and those from the headquarters are currently spread out in all parts of the country to monitor and continuously provide data on the situation in schools. This feedback will inform our next steps regarding the groups of learners that are still yet to reopen.”

Prof Magoha further affirmed that the ongoing assessment of Grade 4 and Class 8 learners is progressing well under the supervision of class teachers.

“The assessment will enable us to put in place necessary interventions to ensure all the learners catch up with concepts they may have forgotten over the long break occasioned by COVID-19,” he said.

During his visit, Prof Magoha also oversaw the process of delivering additional desks to schools as part of a plan to decongest classes across the country.

He also announced that no COVID-19 case had been reported in the various universities, Teacher Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training which re-opened for face to face learning in the beginning of October.