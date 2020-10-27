COVID kills 14 more people in Kenya as 836 new infections detected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Fourteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday, raising the death tolll in the country to 934.

Fatalities in the country have been increased since last month, with an average of ten people dying daily raising alarm over the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 836 new infections were also detected Tuesday, from 4,076 samples tested since Monday.

This raised the caseload in the country to 50,833.

The country’s COVID-19 cumulative tests now stand at 666,122.

Kagwe said 618 of the new infections were male while 218 are female, with youngest being a four-month old infant and the oldest 89 years.

Nairobi continued to lead in number of new infections with 556 cases, followed by Uasin Gishu with (68), Mombasa (62) Kiambu (32) Nakuru (24) Laikipia (22) Kajiado (12) Machakos (8) Kisumu (7) Murang’a (7) Meru (6) Nandi (5) Trans Nzoia (4)Turkana (4) Elgeyo Marakwet (3) Kisii (3) Baringo (2) Narok (2) Kakamega (2) Wajir (2) Nyandarua (1) Samburu (1) Kilifi (1) Siaya (1) and Homabay (1).

The CS said that 403 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 250 from the home based care program. 153 were discharged from various hospitals raising recoveries so far to 34,832.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 1,150 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide by Tuesday, while 3,961 were on the home based care program.

38 were in Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom were on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

There were 61 patients in supplementary oxygen, 36 of whom are in general wards and 25 are in High Dependency Unit.