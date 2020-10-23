COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 10.3pc, 20 ICU patients among 95 critical cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed to 10.3 per cent on Friday down from 14.1 per cent reported on Thursday with the confirmation of 631 new cases out of 6,142 samples tested within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health, through a statement sent to newsrooms, said the new patients included thirty-five foreigners and are distributed among 420 males and 211 females.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced the death of 14 more coronavirus patients raising the country’s death toll to 884.

Kagwe noted that the recovery toll had risen to 33,421 after 371 more patients including 313 who were under home-based care recovered within the reporting period.

The health ministry further said 1,142 COVID-19 patients are currently under hospital care including twenty who are admitted to intensive care unit, sixteen in High Dependency Unit and fifty-nine who are on oxygen support.

Nairobi accounted for the highest cases at 235 followed by Mombasa, Kilifi and Kisumu which reported seventy-six, fifty-two and thirty cases each.

Uasin Gishu reported twenty-eight cases, Bungoma (23), Busia (23), Kiambu (22), Machakos (21), Nyeri (15) and Kajiado(13).

Homabay and Kisii each had twelve cases, Trans Nzoia (11), Meru (10), Siaya (7), Turkana (6), Elgeyo Marakwet (6), Kakamega (4),

Marsabit , Nakuru and Narok each had 3 cases while Nyamira , Nandi, Makueni and Vihiga reported two cases each.

Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Murang’a, Isiolo and Kwale reported a single case each.

