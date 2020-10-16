COVID-19 positivity rate slows marginally to 10.1pc from Thursday’s 10.7pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 10.1 per cent on Friday from 10.7 per cent reported on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported 437 new cases from 4,311 samples analyzed within 24 hours.
The new cases reported by the health ministry included 253 males and 184 females, with the youngest being a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years.
The cases were spread across the counties of Nairobi (136), Nakuru (66), Kilifi (29), Kisumu (26), Uasin Gishu (21), Kericho (21), Embu (17), Busia (16), Kajiado (15), Migori (14), Machakos (14), Kiambu (9), Meru (9), Nandi (8), Bomet (6), Nyeri (5), Laikipia (5), Mombasa (5), Nyamira (3), Nyandarua (2), Elgeyo Marakwet (2), Turkana (2), Tharaka Nithi (2), Wajir (2), Murang’a (1) and Siaya (1).
The number of COVID-19 cases documented in the country since March stood at 43,580 while cumulative tests analyzed increased to 611,552.
Eight more patients succumbed to the disease raising the country’s death toll to 813 and the COVID-19 case fatality stands at 1.9 per cent.
The health ministry reported the recovery of 140 patients including seventy-two from the home-based care program and sixty-eight from various health facilities.
Total recoveries stood at 31,648.