COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 10.7pc up from 10.4pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 –The COVID-19 positivity rate in the country rose to 10.7 per cent on Thursday from 10.4 percent recorded Wednesday after the Ministry of Health reported 602 new cases from 5,618 screened samples.

Among the new cases, 407 are males while 195 are females.

A one-year old child and a 93-year-old are among the new cases reported.

The total caseload now stands at 43,143.

Nairobi County accounted for 133 cases followed by Nakuru and Uasin Gishu with 47 cases each, Kilifi (46), Kisumu (46), Mombasa (44), Kericho (32), Kakamega (28), Turkana (25), Kisii (21) and Machakos (20).

The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate was reported at 1.9 per cent, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe having announced eight more virus-related fatalities raising the country’s death toll to 805.

Kenya has been recording an increase in COVID-19 fatalities in recent weeks, with the fraction of new infections compared to samples tested also steadily rising to the one-tenth threshold.

Since Monday, the country recorded at least ten deaths daily, in what has remained a puzzle to public health officials.

Ten patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday. A similar number of deaths was reported on Tuesday and eleven on Monday.

Eighty more people were however discharged on Thursday among them 51 from placed under home-based care and twenty-nine from various hospitals pushing the number of recoveries to 31,508.