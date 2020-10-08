COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 5.4pc from 2-day average of 9.1pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — The number of documented corona virus cases in the country rose to 40,178 on Thursday after an additional 271 cases were reported from 5,034 tested samples within 24 hours.

The new figure released by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman represents a 5.4 per cent positivity rate which is a drop from 7.4 per cent and 10.8 per cent reported on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

During a daily COVID-19 update, Aman said the new cases were diagnosed among 177 males and 94 females with the youngest patient being a year-old baby.

The Health CAS noted that the country’s recovery toll rose to 31,710 after 51 more people were cleared after recovery.

He further announced the death of three more patients who succumbed to COVID-19 raising the virus death toll to 751.

Eighty-one of the new cases were reported in Nairobi while Mombasa, Turkana and Kisumu had fifty-eight, sixteen and fifteen cases respectively.

Garissa and Kiambu had thirteen cases each, Kisii (10), Machakos (10), Laikipia (8), Nandi(6), Nakuru (6) while Uasin Gishu, Kilifi and Murang’a registered five cases each.

Aman raised concern over an increase in cases in majority of the counties that initially reported fewer cases including Trans Nzoia which now has 266 confirmed cases.

“All these are local transmissions with none coming from outside, this is not only worrying to the Ministry of Health but to all people in this region, the increasing number shows that not all is well,” he said.

Aman also noted that 215 inmates at Nairobi Remand Prison are currently in isolation forcing the government to place the facility on lockdown.

He further urged Kenyans to observe containment measures issued by government in the wake of increased political gatherings in various parts of the country.

“Lets strictly adhere to the measures issued by MOH, political and social gatherings are fertile ground of spreading COVID-19, if we can avoid them, we will have dealt a major blow to the spread of the virus,” Aman said.