COVID-19 positivity rate declines to 7.8pc slightly below 4-day average of 7.98pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 7.8 per cent on Saturday slightly below a four-day average of 7.98 per cent after 538 new cases were recorded raising the country’s caseload to 41,158 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement emailed to newsrooms said the new cases were identified from 6, 872 samples which were tested within 24 hours.

Kagwe also announced that 21 patients have been discharged from various hospitals countrywide and another 40 who were under the home-based care programme had been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 30,937.

Five more people succumbed to the virus raising the country’s death toll to 760.

Nairobi and Bungoma counties recorded the highest number of cases at 157 and 118 followed by Nakuru (48), Turkana (41), Mombasa (33) , Kilifi (31) and Uasin Gishu (16).

Kisumu reported thirteen cases while Kisii and Meru had twelve cases each. Garissa and Trans nzoia had nine cases each while eight cases were picked from Narok and Kiambu counties.

Other cases were distributed in Kakamega (6), Isiolo (4), Kwale (3), Nyamira (2), Kitui (2), Migori (2), Busia(1), Elgeyo Marakwet (1) and Marsabit (1).