Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate declines to 7.4pc a day after 10.8pc surge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya October 7 –  The country’s 24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday declined to 7.4 per cent a day after surging to 10.8 per cent.

The health ministry announced 321 more coronavirus cases picked from 4,342 samples.

The new cases include nine-month old infant and are distributed among 183 males and 138 females.

Nairobi accounted for the highest cases at 109 followed by Nakuru (37), Trans Nzoia (32), Mombasa (31), Kisumu (16), Narok (16) and Kisii (15).

Majority of the cases in Nairobi were reported in Kibra (30), Langata(14), Westlands(12), Embakasi East(6), and Roysambu (9).

Uasin Gishu reported 12 cases, Meru (9), Kilifi (8), Kiambu(7), Siaya (5),Laikipia (5), Kajiado (4) and Kericho(3).

Machakos and Migori reported two cases each while Bomet, Homabay, Kitui, Lamu, Marsabit, Nandi, Nyandarua and Tharaka Nithi each had a single case.

This new figure brings to 39,907 the total reported cases picked out of a cumulative 569,678 tests conducted since March.

The country is focused on maintaining the positivity rate below the 5 per cent threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms also announced the recovery of 4,328 patients including 106 patients who were discharged from various hospitals.

The newly registered recoveries raised to 31,659 the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1.

Kagwe however said five coronavirus-linked deaths had been reported within 24 hours raising the country’s fatality to 748.

In this article:
