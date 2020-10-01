COVID-19 positivity rate at 3.9pc as 184 of 4,700 samples test positive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 3.9 per cent on Thursday after the health ministry announced 184 cases diagnosed from 4,700 samples tested within a period 24 hours.

The new figure released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe raised the country’s cumulative cases documented since March 14 to 38,713.

The 3.9 per cent positivity rate is seen as a good indication as the country is focused at maintaining the positivity below the 5 per cent threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We need to maintain the rate because if we do not it can quickly pass the threshold. We need to abide by the all the measures stipulated by the Ministry of Health; wearing masks, washing hands and observing personal hygiene,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said in the past.

Through a statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday, the Health CS also noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 718 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus over the same period.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 25,023 after 115 patients were cleared including forty-eight who were discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

The new cases included fourteen foreigners and were distributed among 110 males and 74 females.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 58 followed by Mombasa (22), Kisumu (20), Nakuru (13) , Kericho (13) , Trans Nzoia (8), Laikipia (7), Uasin Gishu (6), Narok (6), and Kisii (4).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kiambu and Kwale each reported four cases , Homa Bay had three cases while Bomet and Embu reported two cases each.

West Pokot, Makueni, Nandi and Siaya counties reported a case each.