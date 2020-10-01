Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate at 3.9pc as 184 of 4,700 samples test positive

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 3.9 per cent on Thursday after the health ministry announced 184 cases diagnosed from 4,700 samples tested within a period 24 hours.

The new figure released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe raised the country’s cumulative cases documented since March 14 to 38,713.

The 3.9 per cent positivity rate is seen as a good indication as the country is focused at maintaining the positivity below the 5 per cent threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We need to maintain the rate because if we do not it can quickly pass the threshold. We need to abide by the all the measures stipulated by the Ministry of Health; wearing masks, washing hands and observing personal hygiene,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said in the past.

Through a statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday, the Health CS also noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 718 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus over the same period.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 25,023 after 115 patients were cleared including forty-eight who were discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

The new cases included fourteen foreigners and were distributed among 110 males and 74 females.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 58 followed by Mombasa (22), Kisumu (20), Nakuru (13) , Kericho (13) , Trans Nzoia (8), Laikipia (7), Uasin Gishu (6), Narok (6), and Kisii (4).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kiambu and Kwale each reported four cases , Homa Bay had three cases while Bomet and Embu reported two cases each.

West Pokot, Makueni, Nandi and Siaya counties reported a case each.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

EU launches legal action over UK Brexit bill

Brussels, Belgium, Oct 1 – The European Union launched legal proceedings on Thursday in response to the British government’s attempt to overturn parts of...

16 mins ago

Headlines

Muturi blocks bid to stonewall Mwende Mwinzi’s ambassadorial appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says the fate of Mwende Mwinzi whose appointment as the Ambassador of Kenya to...

23 mins ago

World

Vowing return to Russia, Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning

Berlin, Germany, Oct 1 – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning on Thursday, as he vowed to...

29 mins ago

World

Belarus opposition leader takes risky diplomatic path

Warsaw, Poland, Oct 1 – Once a political novice, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is joining Europe’s diplomatic big leagues but risks undermining her...

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs to vote on counties revenue allotment law on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The National Assembly has slated Tuesday as the day when it will deliberate and vote on a Bill which...

2 hours ago

World

China anniversary arrests as Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’

Hong Kong, China, Oct 1 – Dozens of democracy supporters were arrested in Hong Kong Thursday for defying a protest ban as the city...

2 hours ago

World

Trump slashes US refugee admissions to record low

Washington, United States, Oct 1 – President Donald Trump’s administration said late Wednesday the United States will admit a record low of no more...

3 hours ago

Kenya

House considers law disallowing outstretched acting capacity appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The National Assembly begun debate on an amendment to the Public Service Act on Thursday which among things seeks...

3 hours ago