COVID-19: Kenyan universities and colleges start phased reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 – Kenyan universities and colleges which were closed in March over COVID-19 started a phased re-opening Monday as the country geared towards full resumption.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha gave the green light last week for the resumption of studies, starting with final year students and those in third years. Others will follow in the coming weeks but the exact date has not been announced.

The institutions were allowed to re-open progressively for all other courses in strict conformity with the health ministry guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19, including social distancing and provision of disinfection booths.

Universities will however, be required to be linked to a health facility before reopening.

Magoha said education ministry officials in conjunction with their public health counterparts will conduct routine monitoring to ensure compliance.

The guidelines, Magoha said, will apply to Teachers’ Training Colleges and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centers.

In further guidelines issued by the Ministry, third-year students pursuing Diplomas in Teacher Education are also expected to report Monday; while those in the first and second year of study will report on October 19.

The third-year students will be in colleges for two weeks to complete their Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) assessments slated to run from October 13 to 15 and subsequently close on October 16.

The second group will close on October 18 and transit to their third year of study.

Those in their final year of Primary Teacher Education (PTE) are also expected to report on Monday and subsequently sit for their examinations between November 23 and December 2, close on December 3 and proceed for Teaching Practice once primary schools reopen.

Early Childhood Teacher Education students pursuing certificates and diplomas will report on October 5, sit for exams from October 20 to 23 and close on October 24.

Their second-year counterparts on full-time ECDE training will report back on October 26 and close on December 18.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week said the re-opening of primary and secondary schools will remain on hold until learners’ safety is guaranteed and directed Magoha to review the education calendar in consultation with stakeholders.