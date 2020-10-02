Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

COVID-19: Kenya records low infections with increased fatalities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Ocober 2 – Kenya’s COVID-19 infection rate sustained a decline even as fatalities shot up.

In the recent weeks, the country has been recording an average of at least 150 cases daily, but fatalities seem to be on the increase.

On Friday, the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 210 new cases were detected from 3,065 since Thursday, raising infections in the country to 38,923 since March. So far, 555,711 samples have been screened.

Kagwe also announced the death of seven more patients who succumbed to COVID-19  raising the virus death toll to 725.

The country’s recovery toll now stands at 26,114 after 91 more people were discharged including 77 who were under home based care protocol.

The country has started a phased re-opening, starting with bars and universities before schools can be re-opened.

Nakuru accounts for the highest cases at 75 followed by Nairobi which reported 37 cases,  Mombasa had 15, Trans Nzoia (13), Kakamega ( 11) while Kilifi and Uasin Gishu had eight cases each.

Kisumu, Kiambu and  Machakos had seven cases each, Bungoma had five cases, Kisii reported three while Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi two cases each.

Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Meru, Murang’a, Kericho, Baring’o, Laikipia, Embu, Vihiga and Narok each reported a single case,.

The cases in Nakuru are distributed in Naivasha(23), Nakuru East(22), Nakuru West(16), Subukia, Rongai (3) and Nakuru North (2)

The new cases were diagnosed among 69  females and 141 males with the youngest patient being a five-year-old and the oldest, 95 years old.

