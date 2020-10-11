Connect with us

A Public Health promotion officer mobilising communities in Kawangware for COVID-19 mass testing.

COVID-19 in Kenya: 6 new deaths and 388 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- Kenya recorded six deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, raising the country’s death toll to 766, according to government figures.

The official toll released by the Ministry of Heath documents 388 new cases which raised the country’s infections to 41,546.

They were detected from 4,287 samples tested since Saturday, the ministry said in a statement issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kenya has so far tested 591, 198 since March when the first case was detected in the country.

Recoveries from the virus rose to 31,000 after 63 more people were cleared.

Kenya has started re-opening the economy, with learning set to resume Monday.

Bars were also reopened in September, although the country is still implementing a night curfew from 11pm to 4am.

