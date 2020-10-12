cOVID-19 declines in Kenya as schools reopen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Kenya recorded a further decline in COVID-19 infections Monday, with only 73 cases recorded on the day the country reopened schools after closure in March to protect learners from the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the 73 cases were detected from 2,001 samples tested since Sunday.

He also announced the deaths of 11 people, raising fatalities in the country to 777.

With the new figures, the infections in the country rose to 41,619.

“From the cases, 70 are Kenyans and 3 are foreigners. 46 are males and 27 females. The youngest is 17 years old while the oldest is 77,” the Health CS stated.

The cases we distributed across the counties of Nairobi (34), Kilifi (18), Mombasa (11), Busia (4), Taita Taveta (2).

The Health Ministry further reported the recovery of 97 COVID-19 patients from the pandemic.

“66 people have been discharged from various hospitals and 31 from the Home-Based Care Programme. Total recoveries now stand at 31,097,” read the statement for the Ministry.

The country has reopened schools starting with Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four students who reported on Monday.

Bars were also reopened in the country last month to operate upto 11pm when the night curfew starts. It ends at 4am.