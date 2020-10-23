Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The court dismissed an application by former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi (right) challenging a court order that stopped the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) in March/CFM

County News

Court overrules challenge on stayed Sonko impeachment, slaps Elachi with costs

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The Labour Division of the High Court on Friday dismissed an application by former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi challenging a court order that stopped the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in March.

The judge, Justice Byram Ongaya, ordered Elachi to pay costs.

“The interim orders herein given on March 2, 2020 as extended are hereby extended until further orders by the court or until the next mention date, the second respondent to pay the petitioner’s costs of the preliminary objection,” reads the order.

The court had temporarily stopped the impeachment on grounds that due process was not followed.

The orders were issued on March 2.

This was after an application by Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, who also argued the motion was not approved by a duly recognized County Assembly Clerk.

The court directed the County Assembly to adhere to Standing Orders 67 and 72 while conducting the impeachment exercise.

Standing Order 67 touches on the process for removal of a Governor through impeachment while Standing Order 72 outlines the rights of the person to be ousted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elachi however disagreed with the court, saying the assembly is an independent institution and that its mandate shouldn’t be curtailed.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

President Kenyatta urges Boda Boda operators to shun politicians advancing selfish interests

NAIROBI, Kenya October 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged boda-boda operators to resist attempts by politicians to use them to propel selfish ambitions...

1 hour ago

US Elections (2020)

US teen charged over child porn researched killing Biden: court

Washington, United States, Oct 23 – A 19-year-old man charged with possession of child pornography and arrested over a van-load of weapons had conducted...

1 hour ago

Africa

Police patrol Nigeria’s Lagos after president warns protesters

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 23 – Sporadic gunshots were heard in Lagos on Friday as security forces patrolled Nigeria’s biggest city after days of unrest...

1 hour ago

World

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with jihadist in Syria

Paris, France, Oct 23 – The investigation into the murder of a French teacher for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class turned...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Sweden sticks to its guns as Covid cases rise

Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 23 – Sweden is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections and introducing targeted measures, but the country that famously refused to...

2 hours ago

World

US drone strike kills 17 jihadists in NW Syria

Beirut, Lebanon, Oct 23 – The US army said Thursday it carried out a drone strike against Al-Qaeda leaders in northwestern Syria near the...

2 hours ago

County News

Aisha Jumwa, Okuto freed on bail after denying murder charge

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 23 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto, a co-suspect in a murder case, were Friday released on...

3 hours ago

Africa

Libyan factions sign ‘permament’ national ceasefire after talks: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct 23 – Libya’s two rival factions signed a “permanent” ceasefire agreement Friday after five days of talks at the United Nations,...

3 hours ago