Court overrules challenge on stayed Sonko impeachment, slaps Elachi with costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The Labour Division of the High Court on Friday dismissed an application by former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi challenging a court order that stopped the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in March.

The judge, Justice Byram Ongaya, ordered Elachi to pay costs.

“The interim orders herein given on March 2, 2020 as extended are hereby extended until further orders by the court or until the next mention date, the second respondent to pay the petitioner’s costs of the preliminary objection,” reads the order.

The court had temporarily stopped the impeachment on grounds that due process was not followed.

The orders were issued on March 2.

This was after an application by Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, who also argued the motion was not approved by a duly recognized County Assembly Clerk.

The court directed the County Assembly to adhere to Standing Orders 67 and 72 while conducting the impeachment exercise.

Standing Order 67 touches on the process for removal of a Governor through impeachment while Standing Order 72 outlines the rights of the person to be ousted.

Elachi however disagreed with the court, saying the assembly is an independent institution and that its mandate shouldn’t be curtailed.