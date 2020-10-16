Court grants 9 former Kisumu county executives Sh20mn in terminal dues

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 16 – A High Court in Kisumu on Thursday granted nine former Kisumu County Executive Committee Members Sh20 million in terminal dues.
Justice Nduma Nderi ruled that the claimants had proven their claims for the payment of gratuity.
The nine claimants had filed suit on November 14, 2018 claiming payment of liquidated terminal dues and gratuity.
Vincent Kodera, Elizabeth Ominde, George Ongaya, Barack Otieno, Jennifer Kere, Rose Kisia, Johnson Owuor, Rhoda Obadha, and Michael Onyango who worked under former Governor Jack Ranguma’s administration were awarded sums ranging from Sh1 million to Sh3 million.