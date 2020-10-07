Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Judge Weldon Korir declared the election of the first time MP unconstitutional on grounds that she was not qualified to vie for the parliamentary seat as she was still serving as a nominated MCA in 2013/FILE

Headlines

Court declares Gatundu North MP seat vacant over candidate’s failure to cede MCA post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Gatundu North MP Anne Wanjiku was dealt  a blow on Wednesday after the High Court nullified her election. 

Judge Weldon Korir declared the election of the first time MP unconstitutional on grounds that she was not qualified to vie for the parliamentary seat as she was still serving as a nominated MCA in 2013.

Wanjiku’s election had been nullified in 2018 but the Court of Appeal overturned the decision giving her a temporary relief but former MP Clement Waibara, the main competitor, lodged another petition before the Constitutional Court.

Upon hearing issues raised by the former lawmaker, Justice Korir declared the seat vacant on grounds that her election was in violation of the law.

The judge directed the decision to be forwarded to the Speaker of National Assembly for appropriate action.

Waibara argued that Wanjiku, while serving as MCA with all the benefits and responsibilities accorded to that position, tendered her application to the Jubilee Party for nomination to contest the 2017 MP election as the party’s candidate.

In July 2018, the Court of Appeal ruled that anomalies found in the August 8, 2017 election results were administrative errors, which were not substantial to nullify Wanjiku’s election.

However, Waibara contended that the petition raised constitutional questions on whether MP Wanjiku was qualified to vie for the parliamentary seat since at the time of the polls she had not resigned as a nominated MCA for Kiambu County Assembly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Appellate Court concurred with him saying the High Court did not conclusively determine the constitutional question raised and ordered fresh hearing.

“The appellant has raised a new question for interpretation under article 105 (1) (B) of the Constitution that has not been determined by any competent court. We find that the trial court erred in equating the contest herein as being based on the validity of the election of the legislator,” declared Justices Asike Makhandia, Fatuma Sichale and Jamilla Mohammed.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

President Kenyatta denies militarizing the country, says KDF efficiency worth emulating

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that he is militarizing the country through deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces...

1 hour ago

World

Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 6 – An “extremely dangerous” hurricane bore down Tuesday on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where the military was mobilized and tens of...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Trump calls off stimulus talks, Fed says recovery faster with aid

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off talks on a new stimulus plan to boost the Covid-ravaged US...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

Paris, France, Oct 7 – Earth’s surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of...

3 hours ago

Politics

As US reels, Pence and Harris square off in critical VP debate

Salt Lake City, United States, Oct 7 – For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

US agency wants 2 months safety data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine...

3 hours ago

County News

Mucheru, Postmaster to appear before Senate ICT team over Sh6bn PCK debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) Board of Directors and Postmaster General Daniel Kagwe...

3 hours ago

County News

Owalo inaugurates Ruto’s Nyanza 2022 campaign strategy team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Deputy President William Ruto is consolidating his Nyanza region campaign team following the commissioning of region-wide grassroot structures by...

3 hours ago