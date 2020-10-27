Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L – R: Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of the BBI report at Bomas of Kenya on October 26,2020/PSCU

BBI

Collection of 1 million signatures to follow after BBI launch

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Following the formal launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, the next steps for its proponents will be the collection of 1 million signatures needed to prepare Kenyans as they head to a referendum.

The signatures are then expected to be delivered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) together with the draft BBI Bill for verification.

The BBI Bill will then be sent to all the 47 county assemblies.

If a county assembly approves the draft Bill, the speaker shall deliver a copy of the draft Bill jointly to the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament, with a certificate that the county assembly has approved it.

If the draft Bill has been approved by a majority of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.

If a majority of the members of each House pass the Bill, it shall be sent to the President for assent.

But before then, it remains unclear whether the ongoing national debate about the document will culminate in yet another amendment- which analysts say can be introduced in Parliament.

Kenya’s top leaders-President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have urged Kenyans to read and understand the BBI report before making a decision.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let Kenyans now read the report and decide,” Kenyatta said, “this is a good report that is not about any specific individual. It is a document for prosperity.”

Odinga too called on Kenyans to take part in a “national conversation so as to understand the document.”

“BBI is not about myself and Kenyatta,” Odinda said, dismissed claims by a section of leaders led by Ruto that BBI is about Kenyatta becoming Prime Minister and Odinga as president.

Ruto has poked holes in the report, called for an “inclusive conversation to ensure views of all Kenyans are accommodated.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

BBI

MP Mohamed Ali roots for full implementation of 2010 Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct  27- Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali has raised concerns over the proposed expanded Executive outlined in the Building Bridges Initiative...

26 mins ago

BBI

Sakaja Says National Dialogue on BBI key Before Referendum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The debate on the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report continues to elicit mixed reactions among leaders with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Matatus to strike from next week over continued 60pc COVID rule capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Matatu operators have threatened to ground their vehicles from Tuesday next week if the government does not lift COVID-19...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

3 Mombasa MCAs, County Assembly staffer test positive for COVID-19

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 27 – Three Mombasa Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Deputy Speaker Fadhili...

3 hours ago

World

With new tools, Facebook aims to avoid election fiasco repeat

San Francisco, United States, Oct 27 – Facebook is leveraging its vast resources to help protect the 2020 election against the kind of massive...

3 hours ago

World

Moon richer in water than once thought

Paris, France, Oct 27 – There may be far more water on the Moon than previously thought, according to two studies published Monday raising...

3 hours ago

World

Trump boosted by Supreme Court confirmation days from US election

Washington, United States, Oct 26 – President Donald Trump’s struggling reelection campaign received a boost Monday with the confirmation of his latest Supreme Court...

3 hours ago

County News

NYS nationwide recruitment from Nov 2 to 6

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The National Youth Service(NYS) has kicked off its annual nationwide recruitment that will start on November 2 to November 6....

6 hours ago