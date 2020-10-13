Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

County News

CoG in court to compel Treasury to release county funds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Council of Governors and two cunty Governments have moved to the High Court seeking to compel the National Treasury to release 50 per cent of the equitable allocation.

In suit papers filed Tuesday, the County Governments of Laikipia and Mandera through their Governors Nderitu Mureithi and his counterpart Ibrahim Ali Roba said continued lack of funds has crippled operations in counties.

The suit sought a mandatory injunction against the Attorney General, Speaker of the Senate, Controller of Budget, and Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and National Treasury to be compelled to release money to counties.

Counties have been running without money for several months mow due the dispute in the revenue allocation which was resolved recently.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into the law the Revenue Allocation Bill that was approved by the Senate and the National Assembly, paving the way for the actual disbursement by the National Treasury.

But by Tuesday county officials said no county had received the funds.

