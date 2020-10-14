CJ appoints 5 judges to hear petitions on his advise to Uhuru to dissolve Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Chief Justice David Maraga has appointed a five-judge bench to hear and determine constitutional and judicial review applications challenging his advisory opinion to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact laws on two thirds gender rule.

There are up to five constitutional petitions filed by different applicants which will be heard by the five judges.

They include Justice George Odunga, Pauline Nyamweya (head of Judicial Review), Lydia Achode, James Makau and Antony Ndungu.

The applicants Lennah Konchela, Attorney General, Parliamentary Service Commission, the Senate, Mathare MP Antony Oluoch and lawyer Adrian Kamotho have strongly opposed the CJ’s advisory opinion to the President to dissolve Parliament and they have sought a constitutional interpretation of the opinion.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and various rights groups have voiced support to the CJ’s advise to the president to dissolve Parliament.