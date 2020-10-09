Chinese Embassy, journalists’ union unveil joint photography contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Chinese Embassy in Kenya in conjuction with the Kenya Union of Journalists are running a photo contest themed “Together, Stronger.”

The contest is part of celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The contest is open to both Kenyan citizens and Chinese nationals living or working in Kenya to nurture cultural exchanges to foster harmonious relations.

It also seeks stories that highlight groups working in solidarity to combat COVID-19 with pieces that reflect the China and Africa friendship.

Interested applicants have until November 15 to submit their works, by sending their digital works such as posters, cartoons, animation or videos, not lasting more than five minutes.

Exciting Prizes:

Prizes include a camera worth Ksh100,000-120,000, for the first prize winner, a laptop worth Ksh60,000-80,000. for the second prize winners, a smart phone worth Ksh40,000-50,000. for the third prize winners and a smart phone worth Ksh20,000-30,000 for the finalists.

Those interested to submit their pieces for consideration, can send them to [email protected], with judges expected to make a final decision on December 14th 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More about the contest:

● Participants

–All Kenyan citizens.

–All Chinese nationals living or working in Kenya.

● Thematic contents

–People-to-people/culture exchanges.

–Bilateral/multilateral cooperation in all fields and aspects.

–Solidarity in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

–Harmonious stories about people of different nations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Works reflecting China-Kenya/China-Africa friendship or cooperation will be given priority

● Category

Photo: Stitched photos are not accepted;

Photos for 2019 China-Kenya Friendship Photography Contest are excluded

Digital works: digital posters, cartoons, animation or videos (not exceeding 5 minutes)

● Submission

Each participant should submit not more than three works, with the registration form as attached.

The photo size should be from 1 M to 10 M. Digital posters and cartoons should be at least 1920*1080 pixels, with a resolution of not less than 300DPI, with a format of either JPG or PDF. Animation and video resolution not less than 1080P, with a format of MP4.

Keep the original works for verification (EXIF).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Copyright infringement, reprinting works are not accepted.

No signs such as the website name or links on the works.

Send the works and registration forms to [email protected] Subject format: “participant’s name – category – work’s name”



NOTE: Participating in the contest implies that you have authorized the organizers complimentary use of the works for publicity, publishing, exhibition, video or online shows.

● Procedures

Submit works to [email protected]

November 16- December 1, 2020

Judges select qualified works, rate and name the winners.

December 14, 2020

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Awards announcement and exhibition.

● Prizes

First prize (4 winners): camera worth Ksh 100,000-120,000.

Second prize (8 winners) : laptop worth Ksh60,000-80,000.

Third prize (16 winners): smartphone worth Ksh40,000-50,000.

Finalists (Up to 10): smartphone worth Ksh20,000-30,000

● Contacts

Mr Liu Yang

Email: [email protected]

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chinese Embassy in Kenya reserves the right to qualify or disqualify any entry (s).

Twitter: @ChineseEmbKenya

Facebook: ChineseEmbassyInKenya

For more information, visit http://ke.chineseembassy.org/eng/