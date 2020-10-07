Chinese Embassy in Kenya puts a smile on less fortunate children in Ruiru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi has put a smile on the less fortunate children in Ruiru by empowering a charity organisation involved in a feeding program.

The donation was made through Jewell Souls Hope Foundation, a charity organisation that has been helping feed less privileged children whose families’ economic situation was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been ensuring that more than 200 less fortunate children get a decent meal at least once a day from Monday to Friday since the pandemic broke out in the country,” said Caroline Ndung’u, the founder of the organisation.

She said the organisation identified the children from families around Ruiru and designated a feeding spot at an open playground where they assemble for lunch. Volunteers at the Jewels Souls Hope Foundation feeding children from less fortunate backgrounds on October 1, 2020.

“We rely on well-wishers to feed these children,” she said, while serving them food on October 1, “What we are serving today and since last week was donated by the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi.”

According to Caroline, the children aged between 3 and 12 belong to parents whose are jobless or lost their income when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“All [the children] are from the neighbourhood here in Ruiru,” she said, adding that they were identified with the help of local community leaders.

“We have no words enough to thank the Chinese Embassy for coming through for us. The program is running smoothly because of them,” Caroline said, and appealed for more help from other well-wishers. The donation was made through Jewell Souls Hope Foundation, a charity organisation that has been helping feed less privileged children whose families’ economic situation was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the assistance of the Chinese Embassy, she said, “were able to not only purchase food but other equipment and utensils for the program.”

So dire is their needs that some can go without a meal were it not for the initiative, she said.

The foundation was founded in 2015 as a platform for charity, mainly targetting single mothers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apart from the feeding program, she said, “we have been donating food and non-food stuff to single mothers in the community, many of who lost their jobs or source of income.

“The Chinese Embassy came in at the right time and we are so much grateful for their donation,” she said.

Most of the children the foundation is catering for belong to single mothers who worked in hotels, bars and other establishments which were closed since March when COVID-19 broke out in Kenya.

She appealed to other well-wishers to support the children to enable them have a decent meal before their parents get back to work, with many staring at uncertainties

Some of the parents interviewed in the Ruiru neighbourhood lauded well-wishers, including the Chinese Embassy for the support.

“I think it is not enough to just say thank you to all who have come to the aid of our children,” said Martha Njeri, a mother of two, “We are so grateful to all of them including the Chinese Embassy.”

Another parent, Magdalene Wangari, said the donations have helped keep the children healthy throughout the period since March, “because I do not have anything to give my children. I don’t have a job. It is the best thing that happened because the children wake up in the morning and just go to play and they never have to come back home for lunch because there is nothing at home. I am always guaranteed that they will come home after feeding.”